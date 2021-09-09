Dolphins vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Dolphins vs Patriots live stream pits Tua Tagovailoa against New England’s first rookie quarterback to start a season under Bill Belichick. Mac Jones will look to make his first impression a good one in front of his coach and Pats fans in this NFL live stream.

Dolphins vs Patriots channel, start time The Dolphins vs Patriots live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus.

The two young quarterbacks both had a veteran in front of them when they were drafted into the league. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa was behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is now with Washington and Mac Jones was aware at the time was selected with the 15th overall pick in April that there was a good chance he’d be behind one-time NFL MVP and last year’s starter, Cam Newton.

While the Dolphins waited to give Tua the starting job to week six, the Patriots are giving Jones the job right out of camp and even went so far as to release Newton. Since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay last season, Jones will be the second opening day starter Belichick will have in as many years.

Obviously, the Patriots are looking to Jones be their next franchise quarterback and have brought in a boatload of new receivers to put him in a position to have success. The Pats added veteran wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne as well as tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

Jones will need these weapons if he is going to face this Dolphins secondary. Last season Miami finished in the NFL’s top seven for both opponent passer rating and completion percentage and most importantly no team had more interceptions than the Dolphins’ 18 last season. Ten of those picks came courtesy of cornerback Xavien Howard who led the NFL with 10 I.N.T.s last year.

The Patriots are 3-point favorites against the Dolphins. The over/under is 43.5. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Dolphins vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Dolphins vs Patriots live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Dolphins vs Patriots live streams in the US

In the US, Dolphins vs Patriots is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), which is why the more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Dolphins vs Patriots live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Dolphins vs Patriots.

Dolphins vs Patriots live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Dolphins vs Patriots on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Dolphins vs Patriots live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Dolphins vs Patriots live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Dolphins vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.