Discovery Plus price, shows, app and everything you need to know

Discovery Plus is the streaming service that fans of reality TV, cooking shows, nature series and true crime will love. The service, which launched in January 2021, features a library stacked with hours of content from the cable channels Discovery, TLC HGTV, Food Network, Lifetime, Animal Planet and more.
With Discovery Plus, you can cut the cord and still watch your favorite shows, like 90 Day Fiancé, Property Brothers, Mythbusters, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Married at First Sight and many more. And Discovery Plus has its own originals, including several 90 Day spinoffs, Long Island Medium: There in Spirit and Design Star: Next Gen.
Discovery Plus is separate and different from Discovery Go, an older streaming service that requires a cable subscription login. The latter does not have the originals that are exclusive to Discovery Plus.
Currently, Discovery Plus is only available in the U.S., but it will expand to other countries later this year. In Europe, the service will include sports programming from Eurosport, such as the tennis Grand Slams. Discovery Plus will also stream the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in most of Europe.
Discovery Plus price
Discovery Plus has two subscription tiers at different prices. The tier that includes ads costs $4.99 per month. Users who want an ad-free experience pay $6.99 per month.
Each account can have up to five user profiles and supports four concurrent streams.
Discovery Plus free trial
Right now, Discovery Plus is offering a seven-day free trial for new customers.
Discovery Plus shows
Discovery Plus houses content from Discovery-owned networks including Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Trvl Channel, OWN, Science Channel and DIY Network.
Discovery Plus also licenses content from other channels such as A&E, Lifetime and History.
At launch, there were about 2,500 Discovery Plus shows and and 55,000 episodes.
Some of the most notable shows are:
- 90 Day Fiance and spinoffs
- American Monster
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
- Barefoot Contessa
- Chopped
- Deadliest Catch
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
- Disappeared
- Fixer Upper
- House Hunters
- Married at First Sight
- Planet Earth
- The Pioneer Woman
- Property Brothers
- Say Yes to the Dress
- Sister Wives
- Super Soul Sunday
Discovery Plus also has originals that are exclusive to the streaming service. It launched with over 50 original series and documentaries. Some of the most notable titles are:
- 90 Day Bares All
- 90 Day Diaries
- 90 Day: The Single Life
- American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda
- Amy Schumer Learns to Cook
- BattleBots: The Bounty Hunters
- Beyond Borders
- Cakealikes
- Chopped Challenge
- Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit
- Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel
- HGTV’s House Party
- Home Town
- JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines
- Monster Garage
- Mysterious Planet
- P.S., Burn This Letter Please
- Race Across the World
- Tarek’s Flip Side
- Toddler’s & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?
- UFO Witness
Discovery Plus app and devices
The Discovery Plus app is available on most major streaming devices and platforms, including:
- Android phones and tablets
- Android TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV
- Apple phones and tablets (iOS 12 or later)
- Chromecast
- Roku
- Samsung smart TVs (2017 and later)
- Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X
Discovery Plus can also be accessed with web browsers Chrome, Firefox and Safari.
Discovery Plus 4K HDR and downloads
Some Discovery Plus content is streaming in 4K HDR. Mostly, those UHD streams are from nature shows. You can use the streaming service's search function to look for "4K" or "UHD."
Currently, Discovery Plus does not allow users to download episodes.
