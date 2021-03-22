Discovery Plus price, shows, app and everything you need to know

Discovery Plus is the streaming service that fans of reality TV, cooking shows, nature series and true crime will love. The service, which launched in January 2021, features a library stacked with hours of content from the cable channels Discovery, TLC HGTV, Food Network, Lifetime, Animal Planet and more.

With Discovery Plus, you can cut the cord and still watch your favorite shows, like 90 Day Fiancé, Property Brothers, Mythbusters, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Married at First Sight and many more. And Discovery Plus has its own originals, including several 90 Day spinoffs, Long Island Medium: There in Spirit and Design Star: Next Gen.

Discovery Plus is separate and different from Discovery Go, an older streaming service that requires a cable subscription login. The latter does not have the originals that are exclusive to Discovery Plus.

Currently, Discovery Plus is only available in the U.S., but it will expand to other countries later this year. In Europe, the service will include sports programming from Eurosport, such as the tennis Grand Slams. Discovery Plus will also stream the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in most of Europe.

Discovery Plus price

Discovery Plus has two subscription tiers at different prices. The tier that includes ads costs $4.99 per month. Users who want an ad-free experience pay $6.99 per month.

Each account can have up to five user profiles and supports four concurrent streams.

Discovery Plus free trial

Right now, Discovery Plus is offering a seven-day free trial for new customers.

Discovery Plus shows

Discovery Plus houses content from Discovery-owned networks including Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Trvl Channel, OWN, Science Channel and DIY Network.

Discovery Plus also licenses content from other channels such as A&E, Lifetime and History.

At launch, there were about 2,500 Discovery Plus shows and and 55,000 episodes.

Some of the most notable shows are:

90 Day Fiance and spinoffs

American Monster

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

Barefoot Contessa

Chopped

Deadliest Catch

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Disappeared

Fixer Upper

House Hunters

Married at First Sight

Planet Earth

The Pioneer Woman

Property Brothers

Say Yes to the Dress

Sister Wives

Super Soul Sunday

Discovery Plus also has originals that are exclusive to the streaming service. It launched with over 50 original series and documentaries. Some of the most notable titles are:

90 Day Bares All

90 Day Diaries

90 Day: The Single Life

American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

BattleBots: The Bounty Hunters

Beyond Borders

Cakealikes

Chopped Challenge

Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit

Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel

HGTV’s House Party

Home Town

JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

Monster Garage

Mysterious Planet

P.S., Burn This Letter Please

Race Across the World

Tarek’s Flip Side

Toddler’s & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?

UFO Witness

Discovery Plus app and devices

The Discovery Plus app is available on most major streaming devices and platforms, including:

Android phones and tablets

Android TV

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Apple phones and tablets (iOS 12 or later)

Chromecast

Roku

Samsung smart TVs (2017 and later)

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X

Discovery Plus can also be accessed with web browsers Chrome, Firefox and Safari.

Discovery Plus 4K HDR and downloads

Some Discovery Plus content is streaming in 4K HDR. Mostly, those UHD streams are from nature shows. You can use the streaming service's search function to look for "4K" or "UHD."

Currently, Discovery Plus does not allow users to download episodes.