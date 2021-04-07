Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha announced — everything you need to know

Diablo 2: Resurrected may not have a release date yet, but eager fans itching to get some hands-on time with the game are in for a treat. The closed alpha kicks off this weekend, giving players the chance to return to Tristram, but before you get too excited, there are a few caveats.

First off, if you didn't sign up for the alpha, you're out of luck. You can register your interest on the website, but it's not a guarantee that you'll get into future tests. And while Diablo 2: Resurrected is launching on PC and consoles, this weekend's technical alpha is for PC players only. It kicks off on Friday, April 9 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST and wraps up on Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST. Invites will be sent out in waves, so keep an eye on you inbox.

Players will have access to three of the final game's seven classes; Amazon, Barbarian, and Sorceress. While Diablo 2: Resurrected features multiplayer, the technical alpha is single-player only, although you'll need to be connected to the internet to download the client and participate in the test.

You can't import your old Diablo 2 save file, and you won't be able to carry over progress from the alpha to the final game. It's just as well, as you'll be ploughing through Acts I & II with the old in-game cinematics. The blog post explains that this is just a placeholder as the updated cinematics are still being worked on.

PC players who like to shun their keyboards and opt for controllers can do so; the alpha features controller support, but it isn't indicative of the controller experience on console, which will be specifically tailored and streamlined for the hardware. What's more, players are free to capture, record, and stream gameplay throughout the test, so you don't have to worry about NDAs or account suspension.

There's at least one other test lined up, in case you didn't manage to make it into this one. Console players will be included in future test phases, so be sure to sign up if you want to give it a whirl before release.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is set to release some time this year for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.