Diablo II Remaster announced, coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch and PC

At BlizzCon 2021, dubbed BlizzConline, publisher Activision Blizzard announced Diablo II: Resurrected, a remaster of the beloved action role-playing hack-and-slash game.

The game had been rumored, and with its announcement, Blizzard promises the game to be a "definitive remastering." The game will also include the Lord of Destruction expansion. Diablo II: Resurrected is set to launch sometime in 2021 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Cross-play will also be implemented across all platforms.

Here's everything we know about Diablo II: Resurrected.

Diablo II: Resurrected Graphics

Diablo II originally released on PC back in 2000. Two decades ago, the game used 2D sprites, as 3D graphics were still out of reach for most PC gamers. Resurrection now features full 3D models, new animations, and up to 4K resolutions.

The 27 minutes of cinematics are also being totally redone, "from the ground up." The soundtrack will see a Dolby 7.1 remaster.

It's been long known that the original source files for Diablo II had been lost and "irrevocably, fatally corrupted." For the remaster, either Blizzard found backup files on an old floppy disc, or have opted to recreate the game from the ground up.

The game is being remastered by developer Vicarious Visions, the same team that put together last year's excellent Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Diablo II: Resurrected will also have a similar mode found in Halo Anniversary, where with the press of a button, players can switch between modern and retro graphics. Vicarious Visions plans on making this a true callback to the original Diablo II, "quirks and all."

Diablo II: Resurrected price

Diablo II: Resurrected will cost $39.99, and is already available for preorder at Blizzard's online store.

An official release date has not been set, but it will be released for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC sometime in 2021. A technical alpha test will also be available for PC players. Signups can be found here.