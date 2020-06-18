Cyberpunk 2077 just got delayed — but could launch with PS5

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in addition to current-gen consoles and PC. There’s a fly in the ointment though, as CD Projekt Red has once again pushed back the game’s release date to November 19.

While enhanced editions of the game weren’t expected to arrive in time for the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there’s now a chance that could change with Cyberpunk 2077 releasing in the same month as the new games consoles. Enhanced versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are expected to bring in improved graphics and better performance over what’s expected on the PS4 and Xbox One X.

Originally slated for a release in April, Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed until September 17, due to CD Projekt Red wanting to ensure the game was as poised as it could be. Another delay of two months appears to be down to the developers wanting to further buff the game up, as CD Projekt Red claimed that all the content for Cyberpunk 2077 is finished.

"The quests, the cutscenes, the skill and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer—it's all there," CD Projekt Red explained. "But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs. A huge world means a huge number of things to iron out and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that."

As disappointing as this may be for people keen to dive into a futuristic and grimy cyberpunk world, taking the time to make as good a game as possible seems like a sensible move for CD Projekt Red. After all, the developer needs a game that can follow in the footsteps of the critically-acclaimed The Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2077 enhanced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

As it stands, an enhanced edition of Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be coming to the next-generation consoles right away. But it is coming, with it being confirmed as a title that will work with Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system, which will allow for an enhanced version of Cyberpunk 2077 to be available to anyone who purchases the Xbox One version.

"In terms of Microsoft's console, like I said, we have officially confirmed both the update and the cross-gen availability, meaning that you'll be able to play the game from the get-go on the next-gen," said, CD Projekt’s SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski said in an interview with Video Games Chronicle.

"However, when it comes to a proper, full-blown next-gen version, that's going to come later, we haven't announced when and I don't have a new comment here on that."

Given the PS5 and Xbox Series X have both been touted as machines that have a significant performance hike over their predecessors, and will target 4K and even 8K resolutions, the lack of an enhanced version of Cyberpunk 2077 at launch might be a bit of disappointment to people eagerly awaiting the next-generation consoles.

That being said, from what we’ve seen so far, Cyberpunk 2077 looks like it’ll be a graphically impressive game nevertheless — just don't expect any big enhancements out of the gate for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.