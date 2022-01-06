Cowboys vs Eagles live stream: How to watch NFL week 18 online

The Cowboys vs Eagles live stream has Philadelphia going for a little revenge from their first meeting in Dallas. The Eagles suffered their worst loss of the season in that week three, 41-21 defeat. A lot has changed for Philly since then and if the majority of their starters play in this NFL live stream they'll look to prove a much.

Cowboys vs Eagles channel, start time The Cowboys vs Eagles live stream is Saturday (Jan. 8)

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN and ABC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

The Cowboys (11-5) may have the NFL East wrapped up, but they are still hoping to get the tase of last week’s 25-22 loss to the Cardinals out of their mouth. Dallas went into the fourth quarter of that game trailing 22-7, before putting up 15 points in the final period.

To this point, quarterback Dak Prescott has put together his best season since his rookie campaign. The six-year vet has posted a 100.9 passer rating this year with a career-high 32 touchdown passes. If the Cowboys decide to rest him in his regular season finale, that will stand as his best rating since the 104.9 rating he posted his first year in the league.

The Eagles (9-7) are headed to the playoffs after a four-win season last year and a 2-5 start to this season. First-year head coach Nick Sirianni helped the quick turnaround by changing his offensive philosophy midway through the season. Doubling as the team’s offensive play-caller, Sirianni started to lean on running backs Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Jordan Howard as well as the athleticism of quarterback Jalen Hurts to turn this Eagles offense into the NFL’s number one rushing attack.

As a passer, Hurts has also shown growth. In four starts as a rookie, he completed just 52% of his passes, but this season, his first as a full-time starter the 23-year-old has upped that number to 61.3%.

With the playoff picture pretty much set, the question lingers this week as to how many starters will play in this matchup for either club. The Eagles did place 12 players in COVID protocol this week, including seven starters. Philly is hopeful to get some of those players back by kickoff Saturday night.

The Cowboys are 7-point favorites against the Eagles. The over/under is 43.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the U.S., Cowboys vs Eagles is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT, Saturday (Jan. 8).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our how to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more info.

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs Eagles on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Eagles live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Sunday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.