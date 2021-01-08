Colts vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs Wild Card game online now

Colts vs Bills channel, start time The Colts vs Bills live stream begins at 1:05 p.m. ET / 10:05 a.m. PT Saturday January 9 on CBS

The Colts vs Bills live stream features a much different Bills team than we have seen this millennium. Buffalo boasts a quarterback in the MVP conversation, a league leading wide receiver and an AFC East Championship.

After missing the playoffs last year, the Bills made one of the biggest splashes leading up to the 2020 season when they sent four draft picks to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for WR Stefon Diggs. The move paid off in a huge way for Buffalo. Diggs went on to lead the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) while setting franchise records in both categories in this season of NFL live streams.

The Bills’ receiver was not alone in rewriting the team’s record books this year. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for the most yards (4,544) and touchdowns (37) in team history, surpassing Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. Overall, Allen finished top 5 in the league in 5 major statistical categories including passer rating (107.3). Both Allen and Diggs will try to help the Bills to their first playoff victory since 1995. Diggs has been dealing with an oblique injury, but told reporters this week, “I’m fine.”

The Colts' Jonathon Taylor finished his dominant rookie year in style last week rushing for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Indy’s playoff clinching win against the Jaguars. Taylor finished the season as the league’s 3rd leading rusher. If the Colts are going to stage an upset Saturday in Buffalo, they will need to give plenty of carries to Taylor who will be facing a bottom-tier Bills run defense that allows 4.6 yards per carry.

As Taylor makes his playoff debut, Colts quarterback, Phillip Rivers will be making his 12th postseason start. In his first year with the Colts, Rivers started every game, posting a passer rating of 97. Rivers is 5-6 in his playoff career. The (13-3) Bills are 6.5 point favorites against the (11-5) Colts. The Over/Under is set at 51.

How to watch Colts vs Bills live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

Colts vs Bills live streams in the US

In America, Colts vs Bills is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game starts at 1:05 p.m. ET/ 10:05 a.m. PT on Saturday January 9.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Colts vs Bills live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Colts vs Bills live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Colts vs Bills.

Colts vs Bills live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond can watch Colts vs Bills on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. The game begins at 6:05 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Colts vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Colts vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.