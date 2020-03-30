Cheap work from home deal at HP knocks 20% off PC accessories

With thousands of people working from home, retailers like HP are increasing their work from home deals with heavy discounts on items every home office needs.

For instance, HP is taking up to 20% off accessories and monitors with the purchase of any HP laptop or desktop. That's one of the best work from home deals we've seen from HP.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP Chromebook x360 on sale for $359.60. That's $261 off and one of the least expensive HP laptops. The Chromebook x360 features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 touchscreen LCD, Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC.

Add any HP monitor to your cart and you'll save get 10% off that monitor. Alternatively, add any HP accessory and you'll save 20% off that accessory.

If you need more horsepower, another excellent option is the HP Laptop 15t on sale for $449.99. That's $240 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this machine. It packs a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.