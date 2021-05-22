Celtics vs Nets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Celtics vs Nets START TIME, CHANNEL The Celtics vs Nets live stream will begin on Saturday, May 22nd at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. It will air on ABC and ESPN3.

The Celtics vs Nets live stream will mark just the eighth time Brooklyn’s Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden suit up since forming the NBA’s latest super team. Boston fans will hope it takes the Nets a while to establish chemistry during this NBA playoffs live stream .

On paper, the Nets enter the playoffs as the East’s 2nd-seed, but most NBA pundits have them as the team to beat in their conference. Everything is based on the potential of the amazing roster they’ve assembled including the three stars who have amassed a total of 28 all-star appearances, two MVPs and three championships.

One of the best streaming services has ABC

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

If Brooklyn stays healthy and establishes chemistry quickly, which is to be expected with the talent they have throughout their roster, they will likely prove the pundits right.

Not that the Nets needed anymore confidence, but they will look to carry their regular season success against Boston into the playoffs. Brooklyn won all three of their match-ups against the Celtics this year.

If another team knows about injury woes, it’s Boston. They just lost their second leading scorer earlier this month. Jaylen Brown suffered wrist injury that required surgery while he was in the midst of his best season. Brown was averaging 24.7 points a game in his fifth NBA season. Boston still has their all-star Jayson Tatum and he is coming off a dominant performance in their play-in tournament game against the Wizards. Tatum netted 50 points against Washington marking his third 50-point performance in the last two months.

The Nets are 7.5 points favorites in game one. The over/under is 227.

How to watch Celtics vs Nets live streams with a VPN

If you're away from home, or you're subject to regional blackouts, can't watch the Celtics vs Nets live streams from where you are, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.View Deal

Celtics vs Nets live streams in the US

In the U.S., Celtics vs Nets airs on ABC and ESPN3, which areavailable on most cable packages.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can get those channels via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo — two of the best streaming services. Sling is the top choice for the NBA Playoffs, however as it's got ABC games via ESPN3, TNT, ESPN — plus NBA TV in the Sports Extra package.

Sling TV starts at $35 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including ESPN (in its Orange package).

ESPN and TNT are a part of the Sling TV Orange package, which costs $35 and comes with more than 30 channels. Get the NBA TV add-on for $10. Sling TV is offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA TV. Fubo doesn't have TNT.View Deal

Celtics vs Nets live streams in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK have watched many NBA playoffs games Sky Sports, via Sky, BT and Virgin Media packages. Celtics vs Nets though isn't listed (yet), but could arrive in the lineup soon. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

Brits can also get the NBA League Pass UK package, which costs £42.99 and gets you the NBA live streams for the playoffs and finals.

Celtics vs Nets live streams in Canada

Canadian b-ball fans are in luck. TSN has the Celtics vs Nets live stream on TSN5.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.