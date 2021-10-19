Celtics vs Knicks live stream: How to watch the NBA season opener online

Tomorrow's Celtics vs Knicks live stream has familiar faces crossing the court to the other bench. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier both signed with the Knickerbockers in the summer, and so all eyes will be on how they play against their old team in this NBA live stream.

The Celtics vs Knicks live stream is tomorrow (Oct. 19).

• Time — 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST

That's right, the new Knicks backcourt is the same as the Celtics, but neither spent a lot of time on the court. Walker's two years with Boston were full of downtime from injury, while Fournier only played 16 games with the Celtics. That experience has the Celtics fandom already telling Knicks hopefuls to not expect much from their new acquisitions.

Boston, meanwhile, has two players earning enough headlines on its team, as the still-improving Jaylen Brown has been thriving alongside Jayson Tatum.

Across the court, fans love Knicks power forward/center Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, who are making notable improvements in their respective game.

How to watch Celtics vs Knicks live streams from anywhere

Celtics vs Knicks live streams in the US

In the US, Celtics vs Knicks is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of best streaming services: Sling TV and fuboTV.

In the U.S., Celtics vs Knicks is on Wednesday (Oct. 20) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Orange, as this $35 per month package has ESPN, TNT, ESPN2 and more.

The $65 per month Fubo costs more, but packs many more channels.

Celtics vs Knicks live streams in the UK

Sky Sports does not have the season opening Celtics vs Knicks live stream. NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

The game starts at 12:30 a.m. local BST Thursday morning.

Celtics vs Knicks live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball can watch Celtics vs Knicks live stream on Sportsnet Now.