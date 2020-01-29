Buy a Galaxy Watch Active, get a $50 gift card

Don't let those New Year's resolutions die out. Best Buy has an awesome deal that'll keep your fitness goals on track for the rest of 2020.

Today only, buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm) for $199.99 and get a free $50 Best Buy gift card. That's the best bundle deal we've seen for the Galaxy Watch Active.

Buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, get $50 gift card @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch Active is one of the best smartwatches for Android users. It features a 1.1-inch circular Super AMOLED (360x360) screen, built-in GPS, Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS, 4GB of storage, water resistance, and Samsung Pay. It works with Android or iOS and now comes with a $50 GC. View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is one of the best smartwatches for Android users. It features a 1.1-inch circular Super AMOLED (360x360) screen, Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS, 4GB of storage, built-in GPS, water resistance, and Samsung Pay (NFC compatibility). It works with iOS or Android devices and packs an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyro sensor, and heart rate sensor.

In terms of battery life, it's rated for 45 hours, but in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active review, we got 24 to 36 hours worth.

A few things to keep in mind. There's a new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 which recently came out. The new watch adds an electrocardiogram sensor (just like the Apple Watch 4 and 5), run coaching, a new 44mm size, and wireless charging. However, it costs $280 and isn't on sale, which makes the original model an even better bargain.