Burnley vs Everton live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Burnley vs Everton live stream is a game of huge importance in the Premier League relegation battle. It’s a match that neither side can afford to lose, and both will be desperately pushing for the vital three points on offer.

Burnley’s current plight isn’t exactly an unfamiliar one. Sean Dyche's side are no strangers to a relegation scrap. Granted, even by their standards, this has been a difficult season so far. The side currently sit 19th, four points from safety with just three wins to their name, which is the fewest of any Premier League side.

The Clarets' most recent defeat came against Manchester City. Hardly an unexpected result, and there’s no shame in losing to the league leaders even at home, but Burnley’s single shot on target in the 90 minutes will be a cause for concern.

Burnley are renowned for being a defensively solid team — they have conceded the fewest of any team in the bottom seven — but they've seriously struggled to find the back of the net this season. Their current total of 22 goals in 28 games is the lowest in the league, and would suggest a return to the Championship after six years in the top flight is a real possibility.

Nobody expected Everton to be in this position with 10 games remaining of their season. They started surprisingly well under manager Rafa Benitez, but quickly fell apart and slid down the table in alarming fashion. Benitez was sacked in January after a dismissal defeat to bottom-of-the-table Norwich, and while new boss Frank Lampard has managed crucial wins over fellow relegation battlers Leeds and Newcastle, the Toffees are still staring down the barrel of their first relegation since 1951.

That dramatic last-minute win over the Magpies was followed up with a 2-1 loss at the London Stadium. High-flying West Ham have proved a tricky opposition for many teams this season, and Everton fans can take some comfort from an improved performance at least. More concerning was the sending off of Michael Keane. This was Everton’s third red card in as many PL games, and could indicate that the pressure of an unexpected relegation fight is getting to some members of the squad.

The stats don’t make good reading, either. Since the start of the year Everton have claimed just six points, the fewest of any Premier League side. The team also has the worst away record in the league this season, managing a single victory, three draws and 10 defeats on the road. They are currently on a streak of five away defeats in a row. If Everton are to avoid relegation they desperately need to end that run at Turf Moor.

The last time these teams met back in September it finished as a 3-1 win to Everton, but how will this reverse fixture play out? Find out by watching the Burnley vs Everton live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

Of course there's also Champions League action this week

How to watch the Burnley vs Everton live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Burnley vs Everton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Everton live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Burnley vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Burnley vs Everton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Everton live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Everton live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Burnley vs Everton live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now (opens in new tab). Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Burnley vs Everton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Burnley vs Everton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Everton live stream via Spark Sport (opens in new tab), which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).