Bucks vs Heat live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 4 online

Bucks vs Heat start time, channel The Bucks vs Heat live stream will begin Saturday, May 29th at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

The Bucks vs Heat live stream has Giannis Antetokounmpo ready to finish off Jimmy Butler and the Heat in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Revenge is a dish best served cold and if you can, serve it in the postseason to a team that knocked you out last year. That is at least the recipe the Bucks seem to be using in this first round playoff series against the Heat after Miami bounced Milwaukee out of last year’s playoffs when Giannis and company owned the NBA’s best record.

Game 1 of this playoff series went to overtime. Eventually it was a Kris Middleton jumper with a half second left on the clock that won it for the Bucks. Since that game Milwaukee has imposed their will against the Heat winning Games 2 and 3 by an average of 31.5 points. Yeah, it’s been ugly for Miami. In fact, the Heat have lost by 29 or more points only three times this season, all three losses were at the hands of the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in Game 3 with 17 points and 17 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday added a double-double of his own with 19 points and 12 assists. The Heat had just three players score in double figures, Jimmy Butler netted 19, Bam Adebayo finished with 17 points, and Nemanja Bjelica came off the bench to score 14.

The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 as they’ll look to finish off the Heat and move onto the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third consecutive year.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the US

In the U.S. Bucks vs Heat airs on TNT, tipping off at 1:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports — and thankfully that will be the story tonight. The Bucks vs Heat live stream is on Sky Sports Arena, at 7 p.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Bucks vs Heat live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.