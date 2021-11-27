Buccaneers vs Colts live stream: How to watch NFL week 12, odds and fantasy picks

The Buccaneers vs Colts live stream features two teams coming off of convincing victories. The Bucs took the Giants apart on Monday night, while the Colts ran all over the Bills. Both these teams will look to keep their success going in this NFL live stream.

Buccaneers vs Colts channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Colts live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 28)

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Buccaneers -3, Over/Under 51.5

The Buccaneers (7-3) are coming off a 30-10 win over the Giants that helped them avoid the first three-game losing streak of the Brady era in Tampa. Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns in the win while Chris Godwin and Mike Evans each caught a touchdown pass. Brady and the Bucs will look to reestablish consistency in Indianapolis.

The Colts (6-5) and their fans are still in awe with the running clinic Jonathan Taylor put on in Buffalo last week. The 22-year old running back ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns while catching another as the Colts went on to notch their third straight victory.

This time around Taylor and the Indy offense face another defense that is known for stopping the run. Tampa allows just 78.4 rush-yards-per-game, best in the NFL. Monday night Tampa held Saquon Barkley to just 25 yards. The Colts will likely have to rely on Carson Wentz stepping up in the passing game if they are going to get to four straight wins. Wentz has done a much better job in recent weeks of protecting the football. Since his two-pick game in Tennessee in week eight, Wentz has not thrown an interception.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Colts live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Buccaneers vs Colts you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Buccaneers vs Colts live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Buccaneers vs Colts live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 28)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Buccaneers vs Colts live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Buccaneers vs Colts.

Buccaneers vs Colts live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Buccaneers vs Colts on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Buccaneers vs Colts live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Buccaneers vs Colts live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Buccaneers vs Colts live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Buccaneers vs Colts fantasy picks and odds

Buccaneers: This team is reaching it's full potential. Brady hit four different receivers last week for six catches apiece. Tampa wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have been putting together their usual solid seasons. Godwin is ninth in the league with 782 receiving yards. He also has five touchdowns, while Evans has 10 touchdowns, tied for the league lead with the Rams’ Cooper Kupp. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is back in the rotation after a list of injuries, most recently he was dealing with back spasms.

Colts: If you're not the one person in your league(s) with Jonathon Taylor, our condolences. However, wide receiver Michael Pittman is a solid target for Wentz on this offense and leads the team in receiving touchdowns with five. In the tight end department, veteran Jack Doyle has stepped up in recent weeks with three catches in each of their last two games, while Mo Alie-Cox has cooled off. He has just two catches over the last four games. This after Alie-Cox caught four touchdowns over a four game stretch. Indy's defense has been solid all season as they lead the NFL with 25 takeaways. They are also in the upper half of the league with 23 sacks and allowing on average just 22.3 points-per-game.

Betting: The Buccaneers are 3-point road favorites against the Colts. The over/under is 51.5