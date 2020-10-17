Browns vs Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL week 6 game online

Browns vs Steelers channel, start time The Browns vs Steelers game begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 18).

It's on CBS, as a part of week 6 of the NFL 2020 season.

We've got questions for the Browns vs Steelers live stream, particularly as to whether or not Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield will play or not. While #6 is still expected to play, "trending in the right direction" according to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, he's still dealing with a rib injury that could force the Browns to bench him.

In his place would go Case Keenum, who was talking every starting rep at practice this past Wednesday — while Mayfield didn't throw. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is fortunately familiar with Keenum, as they went 11-3 on the Vikings together in 2017, and that team made the NFC Championship game, so this NFL live stream could still prove plenty competitive if we get the substitution.

They'll be forced to rely on Keenum, playing without a safety net, as the NFL's new COVID-19 regulations mean that the Browns can't activate Kyle Lauletta (recently acquired out of free agency) for this game.

As for the rest of the game itself, this match of top-ranked teams finds the 4-1 Browns looking to make a dent in the undefeated Steelers, whose 4-0 record is a game short because of their game against the Titans being postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak in TN's lockerroom.

This matchup is seen as likely depending on which team does better in their pass rush offense. And if that rings true, we'll likely see a Steelers win, as Ben Roethlisberger is ranked number 7 in passer ratings under pressure — while Mayfield is #33.

Here are the best ways to watch catch the Browns vs Steelers live stream:

How to watch Browns vs Steelers live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Browns vs Steelers live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

Browns vs Steelers live streams in the US

In America, Browns vs Steelers is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. Game time is 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Oct. 18).

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Browns vs Steelers is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Browns vs Steelers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Browns vs Steelers live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Browns vs Steelers.

Browns vs Steelers live streams in the UK

So, fans of American football across the pond do get Browns vs Steelers on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. It's on at 6 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Browns vs Steelers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Browns vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.