Epic Prime Day deal drops Blink home security camera to $59

In my capacity as the smart home editor, I've tested dozens of home security cameras, and while there are a lot under $100, not all are great. The Blink Outdoor is one exception: This small, wireless camera can be mounted just about anywhere; it produces very good video; and its batteries last two years on a charge.

And for Prime Day, the Blink Outdoor camera is on sale for just $59.99.

That's $40 off the regular price for one of the best outdoor security cameras you can buy. It's also one of the best Prime Day deals around.

For those looking for a weather-resistant home security camera under $100, you can't do much better than the Editor's Choice Blink Outdoor. It's fully wireless, records very good video in 1080p, and its two AA batteries will last up to two years on a charge. You can't ask for more than that.

In our Blink Outdoor review, we also praised its comprehensive app, which lets you create custom motion zones, clip length, and more. While you don't have to sign up for a subscription, it starts at just $3/month to store 60 days of rolling footage in the cloud.

