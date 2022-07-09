Blink outdoor camera hits lowest price in early Prime Day deal

By published

Blink's outdoor camera is down to $59 before Prime Day

Prime Day deals may not officially start until Tuesday, but Amazon already has plenty of great sales available on some of our favorite smart home devices. 

For instance, right now the Blink Outdoor camera is on sale for just $59 (opens in new tab) for Prime members only. That's $40 off the regular price for one of the best outdoor security cameras you can buy, and the joint lowest it's ever been (it hit the same price on Black Friday last year).

Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. Prime members can get it for just $59 ($40 off). 

We've tested dozens of home security cameras, and while there are a lot under $100, not all are great. But the Blink Outdoor is an exception: This small, wireless camera can be mounted just about anywhere; it produces very good 1080p video; and its two AA batteries will last up to two years on a charge.

In our Blink Outdoor review, we also praised its comprehensive app, which lets you create custom motion zones, clip length, and more. And while you don't have to sign up for a subscription, it starts at just $3/month to store 60 days of rolling footage in the cloud. 

Not exactly what you're looking for? No problem — because there are plenty of pre-Prime Day bargains already available. We've rounded up the best of them in our Prime Day deals hub, so keep that bookmarked as we approach the big day.

