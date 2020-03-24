Birds of Prey digital release is here: Watch the Harley Quinn movie now

If you missed it in theaters, the early Birds of Prey digital release means you can watch Harley Quinn at home right now. Yes, the DC movie has gotten an early release because of coronavirus' heavy impact on the movie box office.

A spin-off of Suicide Squad (which it's much better than), Birds of Prey — which was renamed in theaters as Harley Quinn — the film stars Margot Robbie, reprising her role as the sharp-tongued, fun-hungry villain we love to hate.

Oh, and we've already got intel on if Birds of Prey has a post-credits scene or not, so you can tell if you need to keep watching.

Birds of Prey's theatrical run was less than successful, to put it lightly, thanks in part to a poor marketing campaign. Here’s everything else we know about the movie, including a look at the last trailer.

Less than two months after Birds of Prey hit theaters on February 7, 2020, the film is now available for $20 online. This is a digital purchase, not a rental, like other movies moved online in the wake of coronavirus and social distancing.

Known also by its full title, Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is available for digital purchase for $20 on Amazon, among other outlets. It supports Amazon's X-Ray watching feature, so you can learn more about this excellent cast while you watch.View Deal

You can buy Birds of Prey for $20 from Apple. It's a 4K purchase, and likely compatible with MoviesAnywhere, so you can watch from other devices and services.View Deal

Birds of Prey trailer

There are two Birds of Prey trailers out now as we're just a few weeks away from it hitting theaters.

Who’s in the Birds of Prey cast?

Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey. She’s joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Bojana Novakovic plays Erika, while Charlene Amoia plays Maria Bertinelli.

Ewan McGregor also stars as Black Mask, a cold crime boss fascinated with Quinn.Chris Messina, Matthew Willig, and Derek Wilson all have titled roles, too.