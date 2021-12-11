Bills vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL week 14 online

The Bills vs Buccaneers live stream will see if the Bucs can record their 10th win of the season as Buffalo looks to bounce back from a tough loss against a division rival. Brady leads the Bucs against Allen and the Bills in this NFL live stream.

Bills vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Bills vs Buccaneers live stream airs Sunday (Dec. 12).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Bills (7-5) are coming off a wild 14-10 Monday night loss at the hands of the Patriots. A game where Buffalo’s defense saw just three passes and 46 run plays much thanks to 20 m.p.h. winds at Highmark Stadium. The Bills allowed 222 yards on the ground including a 64 yard touchdown run by Damien Harris that opened the scoring.

While the Pats stuck to the ground game, Josh Allen and the Bills tried to throw the ball despite the weather conditions. Allen completed just 15-of-his-30 passes for a season low completion percentage and passing yards total.

The Buccaneers (9-3) enter this game going for their second four-game winning streak of the season. Last week Tom Brady threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns as they beat the Falcons 30-17. Brady now leads all quarterbacks in passing yards (3,771) and touchdowns (34) and said despite their 9-win record and shoe-in for a postseason birth, this game against the Bills is the “biggest game of the season.”

The Bucs and Bills offer an interesting matchup in that it will be the best from opposite ends of the points spectrum. The Bills have the second-best defense in the league, allowing just 16.3 points-per-game, while the Bucs score the most points in the league on average with 31.4 points-per-game. The whole “defense wins championships” mantra will be put to the test in this one.

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Bills. The over/under is 53. Brady is 32-3 all- time against the Bills. That's his highest win total against any team he's faced in his 22 seasons.

How to watch Bills vs Buccaneers live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Bills vs Buccaneers you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bills vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bills vs Buccaneers live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 a.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 12)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Bills vs Buccaneers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bills vs Buccaneers.

Bills vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bills vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bills vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.