Best robot vacuum deals in April 2021

A robot vacuum can set you back a few hundred dollars. Fortunately, robot vacuum deals can help lower the cost of your robotic assistant. And with spring cleaning on everyone's mind, we're seeing some of the best robot vacuum deals of the year.

Today's robot vacuums can clean and mop all types of surfaces from carpets to hardwood floors. Plus, some of the pricier models can self clean, which means you'll only have to empty their dust bins every so often. Because we do extensive testing for our best robot vacuum page, we know exactly which robot vacuums are great and which ones, well, suck. So below we present the best robot vacuum deals you can get right now. Still not sure which robot vacuum is for you? Check out our robot vacuum buying guide for more buying advice.

Best robot vacuum deals and sales

Eufy RoboVac 30C was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

The Eufy RoboVac 30C does a solid good job at cleaning and now that it's $120 off—and less than $200—it's a good budget option for those who want a robot vacuum they can control with their smartphone.View Deal

iRobot Roomba E5: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Roomba E5 is great for households with pets. It features dual rubber brushes that don't get tangled with pet hair. The brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. Plus, it has a high efficiency filter that traps 99% of cat and dog allergens. It's one of the best cheap robot vacuum deals you'll find. View Deal

Neato Robotics D4 was $429 now $299 @ Best Buy

One of our favorite robot vacuums, the Neato D4 is now on sale for at Best Buy. In our Neato D4 review, this robot vacuum proved to be a great cleaner and mapped our house quickly and efficiently. View Deal

iRobot Braava jet m6 was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

The best robot mop is currently on sale for $150 off. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7—once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.View Deal

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $200 off at Best Buy. Unlike the Roomba i3, the i3+ includes a Clean Base, which is absolutely worth the extra $100.View Deal

Roborock S4 Max was $429 now $359 @ Amazon

The Roborock S4 Max is our current top pick among the best robot vacuums. As part of its latest robot vacuum deals — Amazon is taking $70 off the S4 Max via their on-page coupon. We like this vacuum's excellent cleaning capabilities and fast mapping skills. View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 11S was $219 now $189 @ Amazon

One of the toughest places to vacuum is underneath furniture; the low profile of the RoboVac 11s lets it suck up all those dust bunnies. You can't control it with your smartphone, but it worked in our tests and was able to get underneath everything. It's one of the best cheap robot vacuum deals we've seen. Don't forget to use that $30 on-page coupon to drop its price to $189. View Deal

eufy RoboVac G30 Edge: was $349 now $289 @ Amazon

The eufy RoboVac G30 Edge features a brushless motor to significantly reduce vacuuming noise. It's also small enough to go under most of your furniture and fully integrates into your Alexa or Google smart home. Use the on-page coupon to drop its price to $289. That's one of the best robot vacuum deals we've seen. View Deal

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE: was $599 now $433 @ Amazon

Amazon's got huge savings on this powerful home robot vacuum, slashing $166 off its regular price. Its bag holds 30 days of detritus (your mileage may vary), and it can be programmed for room by room prioritization.View Deal