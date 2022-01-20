Bengals vs Titans live stream: How to watch NFL Playoffs Divisional game online

The Bengals vs Titans live stream could mark the return of all-pro running back to the Tennessee backfield. If that is the case than Cinci's top-5 run defense will be put to the test in this NFL live stream.

The Bengals vs Titans channel, start time The Bengals vs Titans live stream airs Saturday (Jan. 22).

• Time — 4.30 p.m. ET / 1.30 p.m. PT / 9.30 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus • U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Bengals (10-7) picked up from where they left off in the regular season as they scored 20 first-half points and were able to ride that to a 26-19 win over the Raiders in the wild card round of the playoffs. Joe Burrow completed 24-of-his-34 passes including two touchdowns in his playoff debut while leading Cincinnati to their first playoff victory in 31 years.

Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will look to continue his tear against the Titans. Chase took the Raiders for nine catches and 116 yards in the wild card win and now has three 100-yard-plus games in his last four contests.

The Titans (12-5) are the AFC’s number one seed coming into the playoffs and are coming off a first-round bye. That week of rest came with a great benefit as it appears Derrick Henry will make his return. The two-time rushing champion was well on his way to his third straight rushing title before his regular season was cut short after he suffered a foot-fracture in week eight. At the time of the injury, Henry was the NFL’s leading rusher and still managed to finish the season in the top 10 in rushing yards (937) and touchdowns (10). He was cleared for contact drills in practice this week and official word on his playing status will come Friday.

Tennessee earned their number one seed after not just losing Henry, but also their leading receiver A.J. Brown. The 24-year-old suffered a chest injury November 21st and was placed on injured reserve. Brown was activated just three weeks later and promptly caught 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back. He managed to haul in a team-high 869 yards on the season with five touchdowns.

The Titans are 3.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The over/under is 47. Bengals are currently a +155 money line bet.

How to watch Bengals vs Titans live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Bengals vs Titans you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Bengals vs Titans live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bengals vs Titans live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4.30 p.m. ET / 1.30 p.m. PT Saturday (Jan. 22)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Bengals vs Titans live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bengals vs Titans.

Bengals vs Titans live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bengals vs Titans on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bengals vs Titans live stream starts at 9.30 p.m. GMT Saturday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bengals vs Titans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bengals vs Titans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.