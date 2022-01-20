Rams vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL Playoffs Divisional game online

The Rams vs Buccaneers live stream is a rematch of a regular season matchup where these teams combined for 775 passing yards. Both Brady and Stafford will look to be on their game again in this NFL live stream.

Rams vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Rams vs Buccaneers live stream is Sunday (Jan. 23).

• Time — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The Rams and Bucs faced each other in week three of the regular season in Los Angeles. The Rams were able to walk away with a 34-24 win in what was a very impressive game fought through the air. Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford filled out the stat sheet as Brady threw for 432 yards but only one touchdown, while Matthew Stafford threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns.

Both teams are far different than when they kicked off on that Sunday night in September. The Bucs are down Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, while the Rams went the other direction by adding players. First they signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr after he was released by the Browns, then at the trade deadline they added Von Miller to their defensive line.

The Rams (12-5) are coming off their 34-11 stomping of the Cardinals in the wild card round. The win marked the first playoff win in the 13-year career of Matthew Stafford.

The Buccaneers (13-4) dismantled the Eagles in their 31-15 wildcard win. Tampa’s defense kept Philly off the board until the fourth quarter as they were able to bring the NFL’s leading rushing attack to a screeching halt, allowing just 95 yards on the ground.

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Rams. The over/under is 48.5.

How to watch Rams vs Buccaneers live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

Rams vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Rams vs Buccaneers live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 23).

Rams vs Buccaneers live streams for free

Rams vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Rams vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Rams vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 8 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Rams vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.