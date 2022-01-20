Bills vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Playoffs Divisional game online

The Bills vs Chiefs live stream has Josh Allen leading his team into Kansas City looking for an outcome similar to their previous visit to Arrow Head during the regular season. However, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking use this NFL live stream to prove their dominance in the AFC.

The Bills vs Chiefs channel, start time The Bills vs Chiefs live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 23).

• Time — 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p.m. PT / 11.30 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus• • U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Bills (11-6) are riding a high as an organization. Prior to last season, the franchise had not won a playoff game in 25 years. Now, they have two postseason wins in the last two seasons and Josh Allen and company are only looking for more.

Buffalo dismantled their division rival Patriots in the wild card round of the playoffs with a 47-17 win. Allen threw for a franchise record five touchdowns while completing 21-of-his-25 passes for 308 yards. Tight end Dawson Knox caught two of Allen’s touchdown throws, while running back Devin Singleton ran in another two scores.

The Chiefs (12-5) also have a hot hand at quarterback as Patrick Mahomes matched Allen’s wild card performance with five touchdown passes of his own in Kansas City’s 42-21 win over the Steelers last week. Mahomes has now thrown for at least two scores in each of his last six games. Tight end Travis Kelce took some of the workload off his quarterback’s shoulders as he threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Pringle for the Chiefs’ final score of the game.

These teams squared off up in week five of the regular season matchup and it marked the Bills’ biggest win of the season against anyone not named the Patriots. Buffalo took that game, 38-20. The loss dropped K.C. to 2-3 in the young season. They went 10-2 the rest of the way.

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites against the Bills. The over/under is 54.5.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

Bills vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bills vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 23)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault.

Bills vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bills vs Chiefs.

Bills vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bills vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Chiefs live stream starts at 6.30 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bills vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.