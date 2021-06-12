Belgium vs Russia live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group B game for free

Belgium vs Russia Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Belgium vs Russia Euro 2020 game starts today (Saturday, June 12) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN and ABC. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Belgium vs Russia live stream goes ahead in strange circumstances, after the terrible events during the Denmark vs Finland game earlier today.

In that game, shortly before half-time, Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed and was taken to hospital. He is reportedly now awake and stable in hospital and the game — which was suspended — is now due to resume at 7.30 p.m. BST.

It remains to be seen whether any of the players in action in tonight's other Group B game will be affected by those events. Belgium's Romelu Lukaku is a teammate of Eriksen at Internazionale of Milan, and Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen both played with him at Tottenham Hotspur.

Assuming the game continues as normal, we should be in for a great match, with Belgium the pre-tournament favorites to win Euro 2020. And with good reason: with the likes of Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard in their team, they have a supremely gifted side.

Russia, meanwhile, are ranked only 38 and have it all to do. They'll be looking to captain Artem Dzyuba for goals and inspiration, and they'll need it; many of their other stars have retired since they hosted the World Cup in 2018.

The game kicks off today (Saturday, June 12) at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT), and you can watch it all live, for free, wherever you are.

Here's how to watch the Belgium vs Russia live stream at Euro 2020 for free — and if you want to see the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more, head to our main How to watch Euro 2020 page.

How to watch the Belgium vs Russia live stream for free

The Belgium vs Russia live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., and that's good news wherever you happen to be.

That's because you can tune in to free U.K. coverage even if you're in another country, by using one of the best VPN services.

The Belgium vs Russia live stream, for instance, is available for free on ITV and the ITV Hub online — though you do need to have a valid TV licence to be able to watch.

How to watch the Belgium vs Russia live stream in the US

In the U.S., soccer fans can watch the Belgium vs Russia live stream on ESPN or ABC. If you already get those channel as part of a cable package, then you'll also be able to stream games through the ESPN website or the ABC website. Either way, it starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord, one alternative option is Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. ABC's games will be shown on ESPN3, so with Sling Orange you'll be able to watch all the action. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. This costs a little more, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including ESPN and ABC.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you happen to be in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Belgium vs Russia live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the Belgium vs Russia live stream with a VPN

Don't worry if you're not at home and fear that you won't be able to watch the Belgium vs Russia live stream, because a VPN could offer the solution.

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, enabling you to access the streaming services you usually use and pay for.

Our favorite VPN right now is ExpressVPN , which is fast, has great device compatibility and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Check out our full list of the best VPN services if you want to see some other options.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Belgium vs Russia live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Belgium vs Russia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The game starts at 8 p.m. BST, although coverage will begin at 7 p.m. if you fancy taking in the build-up too.

But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Belgium vs Russia live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Belgium vs Russia live stream will be shown in English on TSN and in French on TVS Sports. Cord cutters can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month, and for TVA Sports Direct for $19.99 a month.

Canadians who aren't at home right now can still watch a Belgium vs Russia live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Belgium vs Russia live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Belgium vs Russia live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not currently in Australia? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.