Bears vs Packers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Bears vs Packers live stream will give rookie Justin Fields his first taste of historic Lambeau Field as he is set to return from injury. Fields already got his feet wet in this rivalry but hopes this NFL live stream will have a different outcome.

Bears vs Packers channel, start time The Bears vs Packers live stream is Sunday (Dec. 12)

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

The Packers (9-3) led the Bears 17-14 with under five minutes to play in their week six matchup. Aaron Rodgers then scrambled to his right for a game-sealing 6-yard touchdown run. He then yelled to the Chicago fan base “I still own you.” Those words were captured by an on-field microphone and if you’re the Bears, there’s no better bulletin board material than that.

Wednesday, Rodgers doubled down on his statement saying, “In order to trash talk you have to have a lot of confidence in what you’ve accomplished” and Rodgers has just that. The 38-year-old has beaten the Bears more than any other team he’s faced posting a 21-5 record against them. A win Sunday would make it six straight wins against the NFC North rival.

The Bears (6-6) will have their rookie quarterback under center once again as Justin Fields has been cleared to play after a rib injury forced him to sit out Chicago’s last two games. Fields is just 2-6 as the Bears’ starter with a passer rating of 69. He did start their week six matchup against the Packers completing 16-of-his-27 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Andy Dalton started the Bears’

last two games going 1-1.

If anyone can get to Rodgers to exact revenge it's Chicago's Robert Quinn. The edge rusher is fourth in the league in sacks and has recorded 6.5 sacks over his last four games.

The Packers are 12.5-point favorites against the Bears. The over/under is 43.

How to watch Bears vs Packers live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Bears vs Packers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bears vs Packers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bears vs Packers live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 12)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Bears vs Packers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Bears vs Packers live stream.

Bears vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bears vs Packers on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bears vs Packers live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bears vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bears vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.