Battlefield 6 reveal trailer just fully leaked — and it's available to watch right now

Battlefield 6 leaks aren’t slowing down, and this might be the biggest one yet as the upcoming shooter’s reveal trailer appears to have leaked in full.

The trailer comes via VGC and gives us easily our best look yet at the sixth mainline entry in the Battlefield franchise. Frustratingly the troll face watermark that's been plastered over all the previously leaked screenshots is still present. The trailer also confirms multiple additional leaks including the game’s near-future setting and that it won’t actually be called Battlefield 6.

The leak of this trailer comes in the wake of the news that it was never actually supposed to be seen by the public. Sources have stated that this trailer was intended solely for internal use. However, Tom Henderson, a reputable Battlefield leaker, has claimed that this isn’t actually the case.

The new theory going around is that the "Rocket Launch trailer" was for internal use for investors etc. I can say with 100% confidence, that this is not the case. Quite a lot of community members (not Game Changers) have seen this trailer.#BATTLEFIELDMay 24, 2021 See more

It still remains unclear whether this trailer was ever actually in the pipeline to be released officially. Nevertheless, it appears likely that when the game is publically unveiled — which is confirmed to be planned for June — we’ll be seeing a fresh trailer either way.

After all, the surprises of this reveal video, dubbed the “Rocket Launch trailer” by fans, have all been thoroughly spoiled at this point. If you want to see the video for yourself, you can watch the leaked trailer below. Please be aware that it does contain multiple sequences of extreme flashing lights.

Battlefield 6 has quickly become one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming, with multiple leaks giving us plenty of insight into a game that is technically still unannounced. However, some of the claims out there might prove to be false. We’ve simultaneously heard that the game will have a “revolutionary” solo campaign but also that it will omit any form of single-player mode; both can't be true.

Thankfully we don’t have to wait much longer for a proper look at the game. Next month the game will be shown off publically. There’s no confirmed date yet, but June 8 is being tipped by some including Tom Henderson.

While there was some speculation that Battlefield 6 would be a next-gen exclusive, playable only for the fortunate few with a PS5 or Xbox Series X, that has proved to be incorrect. Publisher EA has confirmed the game will launch on both PS4 and Xbox One as well.

While we anxiously wait for the game to be finally be officially revealed, we’ve put together a list of the seven things we want to see in Battlefield 6. Hopefully, the game can meet our expectations as we’re craving some large-scale warfare on the newest gaming hardware.