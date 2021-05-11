Battlefield 6 trailer reveal officially teased for June

After an industry insider claimed that the Battlefield 6 reveal had been delayed earlier this week, the official Battlefield Twitter account has given us a clear indication of when we’ll finally get a first look at the game. Battlefield fans should mark their calendars for June.

While it was originally believed that the Battlefield 6 reveal had been penciled in for early May, it appears that developer DICE has pushed back its schedule by roughly a month. We don’t have a confirmed reason for this delay, but similarities between the game’s debut trailer and the Chinese rocket incident was suggested as a potential reason by prolific leaker Tom Henderson.

We know that something is coming in June thanks to a not-so cryptic tweet from the official Battlefield account, which teases that both “soon” and “June” rhyme. It’s not exactly a hard clue to crack. The tweet also notes the word “boom” is a further rhyme, so perhaps we should expect a rather explosive reveal next month?

Words that rhyme with Soon:JuneBoomMay 10, 2021 See more

We can say with almost certainty now that in June we’ll get something Battlefield 6 related at long last. This could be a cinematic reveal trailer, which might confirm the game’s rumored slightly futuristic setting. Or even a full game footage-leaden demo, giving us a proper look at the multiplayer shooter in action.

EA (publisher of the Battlefield series) typically holds its annual EA Play showcase around the same time as E3, which is this year scheduled for June 11-15. While a 2021 edition of EA Play isn’t technically confirmed yet, it seems a safe bet that it will be at this live event that Battlefield 6 is revealed to the world.

While we still don’t currently have much in the way of confirmed information on the next Battlefield, beyond the fact it’s launching this year and is designed for next-gen hardware, leakers have provided fans with several morsels to chew on while awaiting official news.

These leaks include that DICE will be taking a second stab at a battle royale mode after Battlefield 5’s Firestorm underwhelmed, and that the game will offer a “revolutionary” single-player campaign. There’s even a report doing that rounds suggesting that the game will be skipping PS4 and Xbox One to focus solely on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

The good news is that we don’t have to wait much longer before we learn if all these online whispers are in fact true. In the meantime, you’ll probably want a next-gen console ahead of the game’s release this fall. Thankfully, our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock guides can help you navigate stock shortages and come away with a shiny new gaming machine.