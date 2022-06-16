Barry season 4 — everything we know

We need Barry season 4 now, as we just finished the high-octane finale that left us asking all the questions. The good news about all of this, though, is that HBO already renewed Barry for its next season, which it announced less than a month into the third season.

But, we have to wait a bit for one of the top HBO Max shows to come back home. In the meantime, we have tons of questions to ponder over. The finale for Barry season 3 points to a future where it's not just Barry (Bill Hader) who's trying to change their place in life. This time, though, we're going to see at least two characters explore new confines: prison.

Or at least we think they'll be going to prison. The one thing about Bill Hader's Barry is that everyone manages to surprise you and sneak out of the roughest of situations. So, can Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) find a way out of his latest hole? Will Sally find inspiration after hitting rock bottom? And what the heck will NoHo Hank do, other than try and pitch himself as the new Scarface?

Here's everything we know (and want to know) about Barry season 4.

Figuring out when Barry season 4 airs is a little tricky, as the show's short off-season cadence was shaken up by the Covid-19 pandemic. We waited less than a year from the season 2 renewal (on April 12, 2018) to the season 2 premiere (March 31, 2019).

(Image credit: Merrick Morton/ HBO)

But then, because production shot down (before filming a single episode), season 3 had two years between its renewal (April 19, 2019) and premiere (April 24, 2022).

Since studios have had a chance to adjust to producing shows during the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, we predict Barry season 4 to arrive as early as Spring 2023. Though, that could change depending on outbreaks that halt testing.

Barry season 4 cast speculation

The cast of Barry season 4 will, undoubtedly, be led by Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block, a former Marine from Cleveland turned hitman turned aspiring actor. This time, Barry's going to jail.

(Image credit: Merrick Morton/ HBO)

Hader will likely be joined by returning cast members:

Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Barry's family friend and hitman mentor

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, an acting coach

Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, an acting student and Barry's now ex-girlfriend

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, a leader in the Chechen mafia

Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn of the LAPD

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) as Natalie Greer, an actress and Sally's former-friend

Michael Irby as Cristobal Sifuentes, the leader of the Bolivian mafia

We have to note that we're very happy to see that Cristobal is still alive, as NoHo Hank rescued him in the finale. We also expect to see James Hiroyuki Liaobar reprise his role as FBI Agent Albert Nguyen, Barry's old military buddy who let him go.

We also expect Robert Wisdom to reprise the role of Janice Moss' father Jim.

Barry season 4 plot speculation

The big question for Barry season 4 is "how soon is Barry going to get out of this jam?" Because while the titular hitman who just wants to act has spent the better part of three seasons trying to escape the one job he's actually good at, he now has to figure out a new escape. It's unclear if the plot to bring Barry in was all Gene Cousineau or if Jim Moss had a role to play too, but it feels like those two may be looking over their shoulders were Barry to break free.

Oh, and there's some funny timing about Barry getting arrested. He could run across Fuches in prison, as his former mentor also got caught at the end of the season.

(Image credit: Merrick Morton/HBO)

Then, there's the story of NoHo Hank and Cristobal. Now that our favorite Chechen mobster has saved his lover, the two need to get home in one piece. In the Barry world, odds say they don't have a safe trip back, and will have more chaos to dodge. Once they're safe and sound, we bet these lovers will want the same thing Barry does: to escape the life of crime.

Lastly, let's give a moment to Sally, who will likely be offended she's not getting higher billing here. Traveling back to Joplin to get back in touch with her roots, Sally now has an enemy in former friend Natalie Greer. But considering how this show works, we bet the two will wind up working together again, just like how Cousineau's on his own forgiveness tour.