Succession season 4 episode 4 release date and time: How to watch on HBO and HBO Max

Here we go: when we watch Succession season 4 episode 4 online, we see the show begin to actually live up to its name. And because last week was so monumental, let's just say it right here: this is a spoiler warning for last week's events.
U.S. date and time: Succession season 4 episode 4 aired on Sunday (April 16) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it hits HBO Max (opens in new tab).
U.K. release date: Monday (April 17) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) and NOW.
AU release date: Monday (April 17) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).
With the surprising passing of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) passing last week, the chess board has completely changed. And there are two ticking time bombs: Gerri (J. Smith Cameron) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) in play.
With everyone else who hadn't alienated Logan all loosely allied against the siblings, both Tom and Gerri know that Roman (Kieran Culkin) had been working for his dad. Will one of them use that for leverage to blow up Roman's ties with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook)?
Here's the official episode description from HBO:
As Roman, Kendall, and Shiv navigate a misstep with Matsson, the Waystar team discusses a pivotal recommendation to the board ahead of the GoJo sale. Angling for position, Kendall seeks support from Stewy and Hugo.
Here's the mid-season trailer for Succession season 4, the best HBO Max show currently on the air, and we've got all the details about how to watch below.
How to watch Succession season 4 episode 4 online in the US
HBO and HBO Max are the two ways to watch Succession season 4 episode 4 online in the U.S..
Succession season 4 episode 4 arrives Sunday (April 16) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. It also goes live on HBO Max at that time, which you can watch here (opens in new tab).
Scroll down for the full schedule.
HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).
How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 online in the UK
Succession season 4 episode 3 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. BST on Monday (April 10).
Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.
How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 online in Canada
Crave (opens in new tab) is the home of Succession season 4 in Canada, and episode 3 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (April 9) on Crave's HBO channel.
Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.
How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 online in Australia
Binge is the place you want to go to watch Succession season 4 online in Australia. So, on Monday (April 10) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.
Binge (opens in new tab) is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).
Succession season 4 episode schedule
Succession episodes will premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. That may be the same time as Yellowjackets season 2 airing on linear Showtime, but those episodes debut on Friday mornings.
- Succession season 4 episode 1: Mar. 26
- Succession season 4 episode 2: April 2
- Succession season 4 episode 3: April 9
- Succession season 4 episode 4: April 16
- Succession season 4 episode 5: April 23
- Succession season 4 episode 6: May 7
- Succession season 4 episode 7: May 14
- Succession season 4 episode 8: May 21
- Succession season 4 episode 9: May 28
- Succession season 4 episode 10: June 4
Succession season 4 cast
The main cast of Roys and Roy-adjacents are:
- Brian Cox as Logan Roy
- Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
- Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy
- Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
- Alan Ruck as Connor Roy
- Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wabsgams
- Nicholas Braun as Gregory Hirsch
Then, you have the supporting cast
- J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman
- Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon
- David Rasche as Karl Muller
- Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker
- Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy
- Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra
- Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney
- Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini
- Scott Nicholson as Colin
- Zoë Winters as Kerry
- Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce
- Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan
- Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach
- Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson
- Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce
- Hope Davis as Sandi Furness
- Justin Kirk as Jeryd Mencken
- Stephen Root as Ron Petkus
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Barry season 4 online
- HBO Max and Discovery Plus merger event recap
- Max's Harry Potter television series is a terrible idea