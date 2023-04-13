Succession season 4 episode 4 release date and time: How to watch on HBO and HBO Max

Here we go: when we watch Succession season 4 episode 4 online, we see the show begin to actually live up to its name. And because last week was so monumental, let's just say it right here: this is a spoiler warning for last week's events.

Succession season 4 episode 4 date, time U.S. date and time: Succession season 4 episode 4 aired on Sunday (April 16) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it hits HBO Max (opens in new tab).

U.K. release date: Monday (April 17) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) and NOW.

AU release date: Monday (April 17) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

With the surprising passing of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) passing last week, the chess board has completely changed. And there are two ticking time bombs: Gerri (J. Smith Cameron) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) in play.

With everyone else who hadn't alienated Logan all loosely allied against the siblings, both Tom and Gerri know that Roman (Kieran Culkin) had been working for his dad. Will one of them use that for leverage to blow up Roman's ties with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook)?

Here's the official episode description from HBO:

As Roman, Kendall, and Shiv navigate a misstep with Matsson, the Waystar team discusses a pivotal recommendation to the board ahead of the GoJo sale. Angling for position, Kendall seeks support from Stewy and Hugo.

Here's the mid-season trailer for Succession season 4, the best HBO Max show currently on the air, and we've got all the details about how to watch below.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 4 online in the US

HBO and HBO Max are the two ways to watch Succession season 4 episode 4 online in the U.S..

Succession season 4 episode 4 arrives Sunday (April 16) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. It also goes live on HBO Max at that time, which you can watch here (opens in new tab).

Scroll down for the full schedule.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 online in the UK

Succession season 4 episode 3 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. BST on Monday (April 10).

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) is the home of Succession season 4 in Canada, and episode 3 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (April 9) on Crave's HBO channel.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch Succession season 4 online in Australia. So, on Monday (April 10) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge (opens in new tab) is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

Succession season 4 episode schedule

Succession episodes will premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. That may be the same time as Yellowjackets season 2 airing on linear Showtime, but those episodes debut on Friday mornings.

Succession season 4 episode 1: Mar. 26

Succession season 4 episode 2: April 2

Succession season 4 episode 3: April 9

Succession season 4 episode 4: April 16

Succession season 4 episode 5: April 23

Succession season 4 episode 6: May 7

Succession season 4 episode 7: May 14

Succession season 4 episode 8: May 21

Succession season 4 episode 9: May 28

Succession season 4 episode 10: June 4

Succession season 4 cast

(Image credit: Claudette Barius/HBO)

The main cast of Roys and Roy-adjacents are:

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wabsgams

Nicholas Braun as Gregory Hirsch

Then, you have the supporting cast

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

David Rasche as Karl Muller

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra

Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

Scott Nicholson as Colin

Zoë Winters as Kerry

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce

Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan

Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce

Hope Davis as Sandi Furness

Justin Kirk as Jeryd Mencken

Stephen Root as Ron Petkus