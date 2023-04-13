How to watch Barry season 4 online: HBO and HBO Max release date and time

Barry (Bill Hader) has had his back against the wall a lot. But when we watch Barry season 4 online, we see the titular hitman/aspiring actor in a completely new situation.

Barry season 4 premiere date, time U.S. date and time: Barry season 4 episodes 1 and 2 debut on Sunday (April 16) at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it hits HBO Max (opens in new tab).

U.K. release date: Monday (April 17) at 3 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) and NOW.

AU release date: Monday (April 17) at 2 p.m. AEDT on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

Last we saw Barry, his acting coach Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) had finally turned on him completely — and helped plan the trap that sent Barry to prison. Now, locked up, he's going to come across his former handler Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root).

Meanwhile, everyone who knew Barry on the outside — especially his ex-girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) — is going to have to answer some questions about their ties to him. That also includes Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan). As my Barry season 4 review explains, one of the best moments of the season belongs entirely to Carrigan.

The good news about the Barry season 4 premiere is that it's a two-parter, as both episodes 1 and 2 will air on Sunday night. The bad news? The episode descriptions — "Are you mad at me?" for episode 1 and "Here it comes." for episode 2 — are completely opaque.

Here's the trailer for Barry season 4, one of the best HBO Max shows currently on the air, and we've got all the details about how to watch below.

How to watch Barry season 4 online in the US

HBO and HBO Max are the two ways to watch Barry season 4 online in the U.S..

Barry season 4 episode 1 arrives on Sunday (April 16) on HBO at 10:01 p.m. ET, with episode 2 airing at 10:30 p.m. It also goes live on HBO Max at that time, which you can watch here (opens in new tab).

Scroll down for the full schedule.

How to watch Barry season 4 online in the UK

Barry season 4 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. BST on Monday (April 17).

How to watch Barry season 4 online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) is the home of Barry season 4 in Canada, and episodes 1 and 2 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch Barry season 4 at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday (April 16) on Crave's HBO channel.

How to watch Barry season 4 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch Barry season 4 online in Australia. So, on Monday (April 17) look for the new episode at 2 p.m. AEDT.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now.

Barry season 4 episode schedule

Barry episodes will premiere on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO — right after Succession episodes air.

Barry season 4 episode 1: April 16

Barry season 4 episode 2: April 16

Barry season 4 episode 3: April 23

Barry season 4 episode 4: April 30

Barry season 4 episode 5: May 7

Barry season 4 episode 6: May 14

Barry season 4 episode 7: May 21

Barry season 4 episode 8: May 28

Barry season 4 cast

The cast of Barry season 4 is led by Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block, a former Marine from Cleveland turned hitman turned aspiring actor. This time, Barry's going to jail.

(Image credit: Merrick Morton/ HBO)

HBO confirmed that Hader is likely be joined by returning cast members:

Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Barry's family friend and hitman mentor

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, an acting coach

Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, an acting student and Barry's now ex-girlfriend

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, a leader in the Chechen mafia

Michael Irby as Cristobal Sifuentes, the leader of the Bolivian mafia

Robert Wisdom as Jim Moss

Fred Melamed as Tom Posorro

Andrew Leeds as Leo

Patrick Fischler as Lon Oneil

Jessy Hodges as Lindsay

We have to note that we're very happy to see that Cristobal is still alive, as NoHo Hank rescued him in the finale. We also expect to see James Hiroyuki Liaobar reprise his role as FBI Agent Albert Nguyen, Barry's old military buddy who let him go.