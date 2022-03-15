Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream could be one of the most important games of what is rapidly becoming a classic Premier League season.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, March 16).

► Time 8.15 p.m. GMT / 4.15 p.m. ET / 1.15 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Just a few weeks ago, Manchester City held an imposing 12-point lead over Liverpool and the title race looked over. But seven dropped points for City in their last seven Premier League games, coupled with eight straight wins for Liverpool, has seen that advantage cut to four points. Win today and the Reds will be a point behind with the same games played and a head-to-head still to come next month. The title race is still very alive.

Arsenal, meanwhile are the Premier League's other form team, seemingly coming from nowhere to park themselves in fourth place. They've won five games in a row and are now a point ahead of fifth-placed Man Utd, despite having played three fewer games; Champions League football could well be back at the Emirates next season.

This is the classic game between an unstoppable force and an immovable object, then — at least on paper. In reality, Liverpool are still favorites. Arsenal's victories have come against the likes of Leicester, Watford and Brentford, so taking on the might of Mo Salah and co is a different matter.

The Gunners will be hoping Emile Smith Rowe can start following illness, while defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could also be fit to play. Otherwise, Mikkel Arteta has a full squad to choose from, although he could chose to rest players for what he may well feel is a less winnable game than other forthcoming fixtures.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have had a scare around Salah, who suffered a foot injury at the weekend. The early signs are that he should be OK to take the field, but manager Jürgen Klopp will no doubt be crossing his fingers on that. Konstantinos Tsimikas and James Milner will definitely both be missing for this game, but Ibrahima Konate is fit again.

Will either of these teams see their winning streaks ended? Find out by watching the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.