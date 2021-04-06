Apple Watch 7 leak just revealed a major fitness upgrade

The Apple Watch 7, Apple's next-generation smartwatch, might be more aquatic than previous iterations. The company is reportedly refreshing the wearable's swim tracking features ahead of its expected launch later this year.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is "working on new swim tracking features for the Apple Watch." Gurman didn't provide any details of how the new features would improve the Apple Watch Series 6's current swim tracking capabilities, though.

In fact, this intel is more or less a footnote in the report divulging rumors of a rugged Apple Watch 7. Last month, people familiar with the project told Bloomberg that an explorer-friendly Apple smartwatch is coming for Garmin's customers. The outdoorsy model could don a rubberized exterior that's more protective than the familiar aluminum, titanium and stainless steel case offerings.

This version alone could support the advanced swim tracking features. While the current Apple Watch is rated 5 ATM (swim-proof to 50 meters/164 feet) there are more water-safe wearables out there. The recently released Amazfit T-Rex Pro and Garmin Enduro are both rated 10 ATM, for example.

In addition to better water resistance, most of the best sport watches also boast military-level durability ratings for temperature and scratch resistance.

Of course, swim tracking features could arrive independently of this so-called rugged Apple Watch. Instead, the next watchOS software update or an added sensor in the flagship Apple Watch 7 could improve swim tracking.

The swim tracking upgrades also might not arrive at all. Gurman is usually a reliable source for Apple rumors, but intel about the company's upcoming smartwatch has been scarce. There's no guarantee the little information we have heard is accurate.

We could start to see more credible leaks as we get closer to the Apple Watch 7 release date. The best Apple Watch yet is likely arriving towards the end of summer or early fall.