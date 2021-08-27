Apple Watch 7 is rumored to get a design change, but your old straps might still fit

The rumored Apple Watch 7 look to be on its way, and the latest tidbit of unofficial information claims it’s also going to sport the first major redesign since the Apple Watch 4. But what does that mean for existing Apple Watch straps and accessories?

Not a massive amount, from the sounds of things. New allegedly leaked images posted by Twitter user Majin Buu appear to show off an Apple Watch 7 strap, and it looks as though the connection mechanism is staying exactly the same.

This rumor also seems to corroborate previous reports that the Apple Watch 7 will be coming in 41mm and 45mm size variants.

According to my source, Apple has started mass production of the new Apple Watch Series 7 bands. The size mentioned are 41 and 45mm which should be identical in size to the previous models #Apple #AppleInternal pic.twitter.com/cadcaCK324August 26, 2021 See more

While Majin Buu only shows off what is supposedly a 41mm solo loop for the Apple Watch 7, they claim that a 45mm model is on the way as well. We don’t have a lot of evidence for that, aside from a very grainy close-up shot posted by Twitter user DunaRui :

Apple Watch Series 745mm pic.twitter.com/vIjR5mvQ85August 26, 2021 See more

Of course the Apple Watch 7 is ever so slightly bigger than the Apple Watch 6, which was available in 40mm and 44m sizes. The Apple Watch 7 is also said to come with a new flatter design, with rumors suggesting that we may see a flat display as well as flattened edges on each of the watch’s four sides.

Thankfully those changes affect the actual watch itself, and shouldn’t have anything to do with the actual strap connection.

And these rumors do claim that the Apple Watch 7 straps are identical to previous models. It means whatever strap you used on your old Apple Watch should still work with the new models, even if Apple and accessory makers try and tempt you with some newer options.

Though it should go without saying that you’re not likely to be able to use a 40mm Apple Watch 6 strap with a 45mm Apple Watch 7. So if you’re upgrading to a different-sized Apple Watch this year, you’re going to have to accept the fact your old strap won’t fit. But it has been that way for years, and shouldn’t be a shock to anyone.

Aside from a tweaked design, a new and faster S7 chip is expected along with improved fitness features, such as swim tracking.

The Apple Watch 7 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 13, which is currently rumored to be releasing on September 24. So it sounds like we don’t have very long to wait before we get to see Apple’s fall lineup, Apple Watch 7 included, for ourselves.