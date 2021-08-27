iPhone 12s looks dead as leak allegedly confirms iPhone 13

Triskadecaphobics beware — the iPhone 13 looks to indeed be named after the unlucky pair of digits.

A leak from 科技Yu on Weibo, and posted by DuanRui on Twitter, shows an iPhone box label, the one used to unseal the box, with the iPhone 13 name in clear view.

The name iPhone 13 is notable since we weren't sure if Apple would name an iPhone after the so-called unlucky number. Combined with the relatively minor suite of upgrades rumored for this generation, there was some discussion of the upcoming model being titled the iPhone 12S, letting Apple skip 13 and go to the iPhone 14 next year.

(Image credit: 科技Yu/DuanRui)

That's not the only interesting piece of iPhone 13-related news. South China Morning Post (via 9to5Mac) reports that Foxconn, the contractor responsible for building iPhones for Apple, is trying to quickly hire 200,000 more assembly line workers at its Zhengzhou factory by the end of September, where the iPhone is built.

This points to a production push from Apple to create enough iPhone 13 units to satisfy demand. We've heard from several analysts that this year is going to be bigger than usual for iPhone sales, even by Apple's standards, so it figures that Cupertino would be trying to get ahead by ramping up production now before there's a shortage.

Even if the jump from iPhone 12 to iPhone 13 isn't rumored to be that big, there are still some exciting new features for buyers to enjoy. There will be new sensor-shift main cameras on all models, new astrophotography and portrait video modes, and possibly always-on displays and 120Hz refresh rates on some models.

We should see the iPhone 13 launch on September 17, according to the latest release date rumor. Be sure to keep an eye on Tom's Guide as we will be reporting on and reviewing the iPhone 13 as soon as official details are available.