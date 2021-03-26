Apple AirTags price just leaked — here’s what you’ll pay

Apple AirTags have been on the cards for a while, and we finally have some pricing information thanks to a new leak from Max Weinbach (via Everything Apple Pro ).

You can expect the AirTags to cost around $39 a piece. We still don’t know when the AirTags will actually arrive, but this is a very good start.

If accurate, this leak means that AirTags are set to be tied for the title of most expensive key finder out there. The newly-announced (but still unreleased) Samsung SmartTag Plus is set to cost the same amount, and will use a similar ultra-wideband system to help you track down your lost stuff.

Cheaper options exist, including entry-level Galaxy SmartTags ($30 each), and the Tile Stickers ($40 for two). However these devices rely on Bluetooth tracking, rather than the superior UWB. That means the range won’t be as good, and the lack of spatial data means the level of location accuracy won’t be as high.

AirTags have a clear advantage over the SmartTag Plus, however. Instead of a fob that has to be hooked onto something, leaks have suggested the AirTags will be a circular device that can be attached with adhesive or a special attachment. That makes it a lot more versatile than what Samsung has to offer.

AirTags have SmartTags beaten on size as well, and according to Weinbach it'll be 6mm (0.2 inches) thick and have a diameter of 32mm (1.2 inches). That makes Apple's trackers slightly larger than a 50 cent coin, as well as smaller than Galaxy SmartTags. They are wider and thicker, measuring 39mm (1.5 inches) across, and 9mm (0.35 inches) thick.

The only question we have now is when the AirTags will arrive. Rumors have suggested that it’ll debut at the Apple April event, though there’s been no official confirmation of that. Considering AirTags were rumored to appear at a number of Apple events towards the end of 2020, there’s no telling what might happen this time around.

But if pricing and sizing information is already out there, then the AirTags should hopefully arrive soon.