Amazing Apple Watch 3 Deal: Get It Now for $152

Black Friday deals just keep coming today. This time around, we've spotted two amazing Apple Watch Black Friday deals that we just had to share.

For a limited time, eBay has the Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $179. Add it to your cart and you'll get an instant 15% off discount that drops it to $152.15. That's $47 off its normal $199 price tag and the best Apple Watch deal we've ever seen.

If you prefer the Black Sport Band, that's on sale for $185 and drops to $157.25 in-cart. (That's $42 off its normal $199 price tag).

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $152.15

The Apple Watch 3 is an excellent smartwatch for users on a tight budget. It tracks all of your activities/workouts and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. It's now at its lowest price ever.View Deal

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $157.25

Prefer the Black Sport Band? It'll cost you a few bucks more, but rest assured this is the 2nd-best Apple Watch deal we've ever seen. It's $42 off Apple's normal $199 price tag. View Deal

If you've never heard of VIP Outlet, rest assured they're an avid seller on Amazon and they've got a solid rating at ResellerRatings, with many recent reviews from October 2019.

That said, could the Apple Watch S3 drop to $149 during Black Friday proper? Will Cyber Monday deals push it further down to $99? We think $149 is possible, but it would sell out amazingly fast like eBay's AirPod sale from earlier today. So rest assured that today's deal is as good as it gets.