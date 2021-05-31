76ers vs Wizards live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 4 online

76ers vs Wizards start time, channel The 76ers vs Wizards live stream begins today at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT today (May 31). It will air on TNT.

The 76ers vs Wizards live stream has Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid looking to make quick work of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. Washington will try to avoid the brooms in this NBA playoffs live stream .

After the Wizards put up a fight in Game 1, the Sixers have dominated this series to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Philadelphia will try to continue that dominance tonight and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Joel Embiid’s performance in Game 3 had Sixers fans at Washington’s Capital One Arena drowning out Wizards fans. “This was a Philly crowd. Felt like we had more fans here tonight” the Sixers big man told reporters after Saturday night’s win. At one point, the crowd could even be heard chanting “M-V-P” at Embiid, a finalist for the award this season. Sixers’ praise went beyond the stands Saturday. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks told the media after the game, “[the Sixers] are championship ready right now.”

Leading by 23 points at the end of the third quarter, Sixers’ coach Doc Rivers sat Ben Simmons and Embiid for the entire fourth quarter. Despite the missed time, Embiid led all scorers with 36 points, a playoff-career high. Simmons finished with 14 points and nine assists. Tobias Harris recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds

The Wizards are looking to avoid joining the Heat as the only teams to be swept out of the playoffs this postseason. Washington has a lot of work to do to make a Game 5 happen. Bradley Beal and company have lost the last two games by an average of 27 points and Beal is coming off a night where he shot 10-or-26 from the floor including just 1-for-8 from three.

The Sixers go into Game 4 as 8-point favorites. The over/under is 230.

76ers vs Wizards live streams in the US

In the U.S. 76ers vs Wizards airs on TNT, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

76ers vs Wizards live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports — but tonight is an exception. This game is not on Sky.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

76ers vs Wizards live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch 76ers vs Wizards live streams. The game is on TSN3.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.