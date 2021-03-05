6 new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon

Let’s hear it for the weekend, which is truly bringing something for everybody to watch. The new movies and TV shows available on streaming range from the finale of a show everybody’s talking about to nostalgic revivals of past hits. They feature a warrior princess, the king of a fictional country and a real-life British prince. And you can see them on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon and the newest streaming service, Paramount Plus .

Our lineup is topped by WandaVision episode 9 , which concludes this chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s been a wild ride, one that we feel bittersweet about ending. We’ll miss its homages to television of yesteryear. Speaking of historic TV, the just-launched Paramount Plus pays tribute to one of the forefathers of reality TV, The Real World, with a reunion series that brings back the cast of season 1 in New York.

And don’t miss out on what’s sure to be the topic come Monday morning — the tell-all interview with Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle.

Here are our top picks for what to watch this weekend (March 5-7).

WandaVision finale

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

Starts streaming Friday, March 5 on Disney Plus

It was all a dream … at least, it feels that way, because WandaVision is coming to an end so quickly. Hasn’t it just been a minute since the show made its delightfully weird debut? WandaVision wasn’t intended to be the first Marvel series on Disney Plus, but it ended up being the perfect choice. The early episodes served as a love letter to classic television, while teasing the deeper MCU lore to come. The reveal that the villain was Agatha all along (via an extremely catchy song) provided a twist that was both unsurprising yet satisfying, while Wanda’s genuine grief gave the show emotional depth and heart. The finale may not wrap everything up in a neat box — setting up events for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — but these six hours have been a blast.

Coming 2 America

Starts streaming Friday, March 5 on Amazon Prime Video

Did we really need yet another sequel of a long-past movie? Probably not, but in these (still) pandemic times, I’m happy to see Eddie Murphy’s old gem unearthed and given a new shine. There’s some head-scratching retconning in Coming 2 America , but just wave it away. Murphy’s Prince Akeem, now king of Zamunda, returns to Queens to find his long-lost son Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler) because his country’s sexist policies won’t let any of his daughters inherit the throne. Lavelle and his mom (Leslie Jones) become the new fish out of water, as they travel to Zamunda for a very awkward family reunion.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Starts streaming Friday, March 5 on Disney Plus (with Premier Access)

Make way for a new Disney princess! The studio’s latest animated adventure introduces Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, aka Rose from the Star Wars sequel trilogy), a warrior princess from the land of Kumandra. The realm used to host humans and dragons living peacefully together, until a horde of monsters attacked and the dragons sacrificed themselves in the battle. Some 500 years later, the monsters are back and it’s up to Raya to find the last remaining dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina), to get rid of them for good. Expect Raya and the Last Dragon to deliver gorgeous landscapes, kickass martial arts action sequences and rousing girl-power themes.

Moxie

Streaming now on Netflix

Amy Poehler makes her second outing as a director (following Wine Country) with this teen-centric dramedy. She appears in it, too, but really cedes the screen to Hadley Robinson as 16-year-old Vivian Carter. Quiet and shy Vivian is the last person you’d expect to start a revolution in your high school. But she becomes a rebel with a feminist cause and publishes an anonymous zine criticizing the school’s sexist and toxic culture. While its extreme wokeness can feel a bit clunky at times, Moxie has good intentions. And Vivian’s transformation into an outspoken activist is very satisfying.

The Real World Homecoming: New York

Episode 1 streaming now on Paramount Plus

Seven strangers moved into a house, stopped being polite and started getting real almost three decades ago in the very first season of The Real World, set in New York. Now, those seven people – no longer strangers – move back into the same Soho loft they lived in as bright-eyed, bushy-tailed 20somethings with Big Dreams. Now older and (mostly) wiser, they examine their experience and how they’ve changed since that seminal season. Paramount Plus launched with The Real World Homecoming: New York as an anchor and it will be pretty strange to see how much reality TV has changed since 1992. It’s basically a completely different genre these days.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry

Airs Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

These three people don’t even need last names — they’re that famous. Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle have endured intense scrutiny from the media throughout their entire relationship. Now, they’re taking control back by doing an interview, on their terms, with talk show queen Winfrey. As the promos blare, no topics are off limits. Those will likely include the Duke and Duchess “stepping back” from the royal family, the racism and toxicity of the British tabloids, their move to California, their commercial and charitable endeavors and the expansion of their household with a second child. What it won’t include are the recent accusations against the Duchess of bullying former employees. The royals are never not fascinating — see: the popularity of Netflix’s The Crown — and this interview will probably be dissected on social media for days

What to watch this weekend: ICYMI

Catch up on these recent releases, which you may have missed:

Minari (VOD)

The Oscar hopeful is beautifully filmed and gracefully told by writer/director Lee Isaac Chung, based on his own experiences growing up in a Korean-American immigrant family living in rural Arkansas.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple TV Plus)

Get a backstage pass to the teen Grammy winner’s life, as she goes on world tour, writes music with brother Finneas and gets her driver’s license.

Ginny and Georgia (Netflix)

A dysfunctional mother-daughter duo centers this dramedy, which bears some similarities to Gilmore Girls (but with crime).