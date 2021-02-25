WandaVision’s Agatha All Along song has the Avengers dancing in hilarious supercut

It was "Agatha All Along" ... making MCU's biggest stars dance, that is. Last week, WandaVision revealed that wacky neighbor Agnes (the incredible Kathryn Hahn) is actually the powerful witch Agatha Harkness, as fans have theorized since the start of the season.

She introduced herself to Wanda and the viewers with an extremely catchy theme song, "Agatha All Along," that showed how Agnes/Agatha has been pulling the strings in Westview.

Oh, and the song is a total bop. Marvel and Disney Plus released it on Spotify and it's become a TikTok sensation. And one clever Twitter user has edited together a video of various Avengers shimmying to "Agatha All Along."

"Good morning here’s everyone in the MCU havin’ a dance to our new favorite song bc why not," Twitter user @slayerfestx98 wrote.

The video features a ton of MCU stars, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson and Chris Hemsworth. And of course, it's got Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) grooving in their '70s-era living room.

Good morning here’s everyone in the MCU havin’ a dance to our new favorite song bc why not pic.twitter.com/l9XZu5AexlFebruary 23, 2021 See more

"Agatha All Along" was written by Frozen composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez with Christophe Beck. No wonder it's so catchy! The masterminds behind "Let It Go" unleashed this earworm upon us.

The song pays homage to the theme song of the 1950s sitcom The Munsters. Hahn herself sings it and the lyrics give a delightful wink-wink to the audience.

"She’s insidious / So perfidious," the song crows. "It’s too late to fix anything / Now that everything has gone wrong.” And for good measure, Hahn adds, "And I killed Sparky, too!"

This MCU dance edit isn't the only tribute the song has inspired. It's also gotten a trap/hip hop remix and a rock band remix, among others.