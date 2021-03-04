How to watch Coming 2 America online: Amazon Prime Video release date, cast and reviews

Release date: March 5 (Amazon Prime Video)
Director: Craig Brewer
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne
Run-time: 110 min
Age rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes: N/A
Good morning, my neighbors, it's almost time to watch Coming 2 America online. The sequel to the 1988 movie Coming to America brings back Eddie Murphy for more royal antics from Prince Akeem (now King) of Zamunda.
In Coming 2 America, the newly-crowned King Akeem and his longtime advisor Semmi (Arsenio Hall) return for another adventure in Queens, New York. This time, he's seeking out his long-lost son and heir, Lavelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler), whom Akeem fathered after a fling with Mary (Leslie Jones).
It's a bit of a retcon, since Coming to America focused on Akeem's search for a wife and his rather single-minded pursuit of Lisa (Shari Headley). When and where Akeem met Mary are
The sequel doubles down on the fish-out-of-water angle, since not only does Akeem visit Queens again, Lavelle and Mary return to Zamunda with him.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Coming 2 America online right now. Plus, check out the trailer below:
How to watch Coming 2 America with a VPN
If you're stuck abroad — away from countries where Coming 2 America is streaming — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch all the services you already pay for, no matter where you are.
Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch Promising Young Woman. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal
How to watch Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video
Coming 2 America begins streaming Friday, March 5 on Amazon Prime Video around the world.
Coming 2 America is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service comes with a subscription, but you can check out everything Prime has to offer with a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like Sound of Metal, One Night in Miami, The Boys and Fleabag.View Deal
Coming 2 America cast
The cast of Coming 2 America is led by Eddie Murphy as King Akeem Joffer of Zamunda. Murphy also appears as soul singer Randy Watson, barber Mr. Clarence and barbershop customer Saul.
Arsenio Hall reprises his Coming to America role as Semmi, Akeem's best friend and confidante. Hall also plays Reverand Brown, barber Morris and witch doctor Baba.
They are joined by:
- Jermaine Fowler as Lavelle Junson, Akeem's son
- Leslie Jones as Mary Junson, Lavelle's mother
- Tracy Morgan as Reem Junson, Lavelle's uncle
- Shari Headley as Queen Lisa Joffer, Akeem's wife
- KiKi Layne as Princess Meeka Joffer, Akeem's and Lisa's oldest daughter
- Bella Murphy as Princess Omma Joffer, Akeem's and Lisa's second daughter
- Akiley Love as Princess Tinashe Joffer, Akeem's and Lisa's youngest daughter
- Wesley Snipes as General Izzi, leader of Nextdoria
- Teyana Taylor as Bopoto Izzi, General Izzi's daughter
- Rotimi as Idi Izzi, General Izzi's son and the Prince of Nextdoria
- Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani Izzi, General Izzi's younger sister
- Louie Anderson as Maurice, a restaurant worker at McDowell's
- John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Lisa's father
- James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem's father
- Nomzamo Mbatha as Mirembe, a royal groomer and Lavelle's love interest
- Rick Ross as himself
- Morgan Freeman
Coming 2 America reviews
Reviews of Coming 2 America are not yet available. Check back soon to see what the critics are saying.