2020 NBA All Star Game live stream: How to watch Team LeBron vs Team Giannis online now

If your 2020 NBA All Star Game live stream isn't up already — here's your warning: one of the year's biggest and most fun events, kicks off now.

This year, the game will put Team LeBron, led by the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, against Team Giannis, led by the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo. And as always, some of the games best and brightest stars will be there to deliver one of the most exciting nights of basketball all season.

Indeed, the NBA All Star game is one you don't want to miss. And if you're planning to watch the game on Sunday night, you undoubtedly want to know how to find it.

So, below, we've compiled a roundup of the ways you can watch this year's NBA All Star game both home and abroad, from the device (or devices) of your choosing. Better yet, we've also compiled a guide to live stream the NBA All Star game wherever you are.

If you're interested in catching the NBA All Star game and want to know where to begin, read on to find out how:

2020 NBA All Star Game live stream start time, channel

The NBA All Star game began at 8 p.m. ET today (Sunday, Feb. 16), on TNT.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the 2020 NBA All Star Game?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

If you're traveling outside the country, but don't want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service.

Live stream the 2020 NBA All Star Game in the UK, Canada and Australia

In Canada: at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific, Canadians will watch the battle on TSN1.

at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific, Canadians will watch the battle on TSN1. In the UK: at 11 p.m. GMT on Sunday night, the game tips off on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena. You can tune in to Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99.

at 11 p.m. GMT on Sunday night, the game tips off on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena. You can tune in to Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. In Australia: at Noon ACT on Monday, Aussies can watch Team LeBron and Team Giannis lead their squads with a Foxtel subscription to see the game on ESPN. You can also get the game from Kayo Sports, which starts at $25.

How to watch the 2020 NBA All Star game live stream without a cable or satellite subscription

Even if you've cut the cord, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding the NBA All Star game available to stream.

Below, we've compiled a roundup of streaming services that work with TNT, the network that will be airing the NBA All Star Game. But before you choose a service, be sure to input your ZIP code to be sure TNT works in your area.

FuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offers more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service, including TNT.

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including TNT. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC — and TNT. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage.

AT&T TV Now: If you don't mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now's 45+ channels, you'll find that you'll be able to stream TNT. HBO is included in the package for the same price.