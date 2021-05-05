15 last-minute Mother's Day sales at Amazon

Mother's Day is right around the corner. If you're still looking for the perfect gift, Amazon has a massive Mother's Day sale on some of our favorite smart home tech. Each item is designed to make your mom's life a little easier without being overly complicated or confusing.

The best part is that even if you're a Prime member you can get these gifts shipped within 24 hours. (Non-Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial).

Mother's Day Gifts: presents for all types of moms

Kindles

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $94 @ Amazon

Give mom the best e-reader on the planet. The Kindle Paperwhite features the same super-sharp 300 ppi screen found on the pricier Kindle Oasis, so text renders crisply on its e-ink screen. Plus, its IPX8 waterproof rating means mom doesn't have to worry about it getting splashed with liquid. It comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited, which will keep mom entertained way beyond Mother's Day. View Deal

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

The basic Kindle is a great device for mom's that aren't avid readers. It packs a 6-inch screen with an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now $25 off and comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited.View Deal

Fire Tablets

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if mom's a Prime subscriber. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $84 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. It's the perfect tablet for just about any mom. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $94 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $55 off, it's an even better value than it was before.View Deal

Streaming devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer for mom. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $37 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution and speedier navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. Mom can stream videos, listen to music, and interact with Alexa for just $37.99.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. At $20 off, it's one of the best Mother's Day sales around.View Deal

Smart Displays

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 packs a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or taking video calls. An ideal kitchen or night table companion, it's also great for keeping in touch with mom when travel or visiting isn't an option. View Deal

Echo Show 8: was $129 now $74 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display that's great for kitchen activities. It's a significant upgrade from the Echo Show 5, with fuller sound and a screen that's big enough to enjoy videos. View Deal

Echo Show 10: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 10 is rarely on sale, but right now it's $50 off and Amazon is also bundling a free Ring smart bulb. The smart display features a 10.1-inch screen that automatically turns to face you, a 13MP camera, and it also doubles as a Zigbee hub for easy smart-home integration. View Deal

Smart Speakers

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Normally priced at $49, it's now on sale for $29.99 which makes it one of the best Mother's Day sales right now. View Deal

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Compared to the traditional 4th Gen Echo Dot, this smart speaker comes with a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or as a countdown clock. Offered in either Glacier White or Twilight Blue, this Echo Dot will sit beautifully on any surface. Amazon just knocked its price to $39 in time for Mother's Day.View Deal

Fitness

Amazon Halo: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon

Part fitness tracker, part fitness service — Amazon Halo is a display-less band that tracks your heart rate, steps, calories burned, and renders 3D scans of your body to determine your body fat percentage. The band also has built-in mics that analyze the tone of your voice. It comes with 6 free months of fitness services that auto-renew at $3.99/month for the full suite. (You can also opt to cancel the service). View Deal

Smart Plug