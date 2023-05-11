Mother's Day flowers 2023 — today's top deals

The weekend is almost upon us and if you're still looking for the perfect gift for mom, don't worry. Mother's Day flowers are always in style and many of them are on sale right now.

Sure, there are plenty of other Mother's Day gifts out there, but flowers are timeless and what mom doesn't love receiving them. However, Mother's Day will be here in the blink of an eye, which means there's no time to hesitate. So we're rounding up the best Mother's Day flowers you can buy right now. If you want to supplement your flowers with another gift, make sure to checkout the Amazon Mother's Day sale for non-flower related deals.

Mother's Day flowers — best deals right now

(opens in new tab) Flowers and baskets: deals from $34 @ Flowers Fast (opens in new tab)

Flowers Fast is one of FTD's top members serving the entire country. They offer same-day delivery of Mother's Day flowers. Deals start from $34 for a rosalea plant.

(opens in new tab) Mothers' Day Donut Bouquet: for $65 @ FTD (opens in new tab)

Having trouble picking the right Mother's Day flowers? This FTD bouquet is made of Belgian chocolate donuts. Each of the 12 mini donuts are covered in Belgian milk, dark/white chocolate, and hand decorated with tinted Belgian white chocolate drizzles.

(opens in new tab) Wine & Chocolate: gifts from $49 @ 1-800-Flowers (opens in new tab)

In addition to Mother's Day flowers, 1-800-Flowers lets you send mom wine boxes, cookies, and cheese boards with prices form $49.

(opens in new tab) Flowers: 20% off @ 1-800-Flowers (opens in new tab)

From rose bouquets to elegant cala lilies, 1-800-Flowers is taking 20% off select Mother's Day flowers via coupon code "MOM". The sale also includes treats like chocolates and strawberries.

(opens in new tab) Flowers: gifts under $60 @ ProFlowers (opens in new tab)

From sunflowers to spring tulips, ProFlowers has a wide assortment of Mother's Day flowers ready to ship. They even have a collection of gifts under $60.

(opens in new tab) Flowers: deals from $36 @ Teleflora (opens in new tab)

Mother's Day flowers at Teleflora include roses, lilies, orchids, and tulips. Any flower orders places online will be delivered by a local florist. Bouquets start from $36.

(opens in new tab) Mother's Day food items: from $7 @ igourmet (opens in new tab)

igourmet has a wide selection of Mother's Day gift/food baskets. You can choose between cheese boards, caviar gift sets, cookbooks, wine, treats, and more.

(opens in new tab) Treats and baskets: express s&h for $9 @ Harry & David (opens in new tab)

If you don't want to go the flower route, Harry & David has a wide range of Mother's Day treats including fruit, wine, and truffle baskets. Use coupon "HD9" to pay just $9.99 for express shipping.

When is Mother's Day 2023?

Mother's Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14. The holiday traditionally falls on the second Sunday in May. Although it's not a national holiday, it's still considered a major retail holiday as consumers look to buy gifts for their moms.

What are my Mother's Day flower delivery options?

Mother's Day is rapidly approaching, which means now is the perfect time to place your order to ensure an on-time delivery. However, procrastinators will be glad to know that may florists accept orders as late as Mother's Day morning. Naturally, you'll need to pay more to ensure same-day delivery.

Which retailers offer same-day Mother's Day flower delivery?

The vast majority of florists offer same-day Mother's Day flower delivery. However, the later you place your order, the more you'll have to pay in shipping and delivery fees. Furthermore, same-day delivery slots can fill up fast, which is yet another reason why you want to place your orders early. It's also worth noting that same-day delivery may only be available in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, and Miami.