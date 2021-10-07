How to make your Ring Video Doorbell sound spooky this Halloween

October is here and with it, Halloween is just around the corner. You might be making plans and preparing decorations already for the impending trick-or-treat-ers. What better way to impress visitors than with your spooky Ring Video Doorbell chimes? That’s right, to get into the spirit of Halloween, Ring has introduced a few new features to impress the neighborhood.

There are new Quick Replies on offer as well as some scary chimes to choose from. There’s even Halloween-inspired faceplates you can buy if you want to go the whole nine yards. But, how do you access some of these new features? We’ve pulled together a quick guide, so you can be ready to scare the kids with your Ring Video Doorbell.

How to access Ring’s spooky Quick Replies

Ring already offers a Quick Reply function, which essentially plays preset responses when you’re not at home. In doing this, visitors can leave a message — a bit like an answering machine. Standard lines include ‘Hi! We’ll be right there’ and ‘Thanks for stopping by. If you’d like to leave a message, you can do it now.’ Now, there’s another four replies you can choose from, inspired by this spooky season:

"Tell us what brings you here... or we'll put a spell on you!"

"Boo! Leave us a message if you dare [evil laugh]."

"Just a minute! Feel free to park your broom."

"Please leave the package (and any hocus pocus) outside."

(Image credit: Future)

1. Open your Ring app.

2. Select the three lines on the top-left of the screen.

3. Select Devices.

4. Choose your doorbell which you want to add the Quick Replies to.

5. Select the Smart Assistant tile which is below the doorbell icon.

6. Choose Quick Replies.

7. Tap the Enable Autoreply option, which will be at the bottom of the screen.

8. Pick out your favorite message from the list.

9. Set up your message delay time, anywhere from Right Away to 20 seconds.

10. Select Got it! And you’re done.

How to access Ring’s Halloween Chimes

Ring has really got into the spirit of things with its new holiday chimes. So, if you don’t want a traditional doorbell sound when guests arrive, you can also choose from: bats, ghosts, howl, scream, spooky organs, witch cackle, monster, creepy laugh, screeching cat and creaking door.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Open your Ring app.

2. Select the three lines on the top-left of the screen.

3. Select Devices.

4. Choose your doorbell which you want to change the chime on.

5. Tap on the Audio settings icon.

6. Underneath this, tap Chime Tones.

7. Choose your favorite spooky chime.

8. Tap Save Changes to complete.

Ring’s Halloween-inspired Faceplates

For those that want to incorporate their Ring Video Doorbell into their Halloween decor, you can now buy a holiday faceplate for it.

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) can fit a new bat and spider web faceplate design. While those that own the Ring Video Doorbell 3, 3 Plus and Ring Video Doorbell 4 can choose between Halloween pumpkins/ghosts and an autumnal scene.

These Faceplates are all available from Ring for $15.