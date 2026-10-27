12 last-minute Lowe’s Halloween decoration deals that will save your spooky season

There's less than a week to Halloween and we're very excited! Are you ready? If not, then don't panic — there's still time to transform your home into a haunted house by picking up some last minute decorations.

Lowe's has been one of our go-to places for great Halloween decor this year. As we're getting closer to the big day, it's gotten even better as the retailer has been slashing prices (very appropriate for Halloween!) on various decorations so you can spook up your space for less.

I've browsed the sale and picked out 12 of my favourite items in a range of different scare levels. There's everything from lightly kooky to extremely spooky products here so you can get your house to exactly the right level of creepiness. Happy Halloween!

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