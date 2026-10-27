12 last-minute Lowe’s Halloween decoration deals that will save your spooky season
Don't panic! You've still got time to get your house Halloween ready.
There's less than a week to Halloween and we're very excited! Are you ready? If not, then don't panic — there's still time to transform your home into a haunted house by picking up some last minute decorations.
Lowe's has been one of our go-to places for great Halloween decor this year. As we're getting closer to the big day, it's gotten even better as the retailer has been slashing prices (very appropriate for Halloween!) on various decorations so you can spook up your space for less.
I've browsed the sale and picked out 12 of my favourite items in a range of different scare levels. There's everything from lightly kooky to extremely spooky products here so you can get your house to exactly the right level of creepiness. Happy Halloween!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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