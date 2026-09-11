12 spooky Lowe's Halloween decorations that will make your yard the talk of the neighborhood

OK, so it's still early September, but it's never too early to start preparing for Halloween.

If you're planning to go big this October 31, then you might want to take a look at Lowe's, which has some fantastic offerings for indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations, all calibrated to different scare levels.

If you want to make your house the scariest on the block then there's some truly terrifying animatronics. If, on the other hand, you prefer your Halloween to be just a little bit spooky then there's a great range of inflatables, pumpkins, and other creepy fare. Get ready for the big day by taking a look at our picks below.

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