Home Depot's famous 12-foot Skelly is back, alongside Disney and other early Halloween decorations
Get Halloween ready with these fun and spooky decorations
OK, so we're not yet into October, but it's never too early to start planning for the best day of the year: Halloween! If you're planning to celebrate spooky season in style then why not head on over to Home Depot, which has a huge range of creepy, kooky and all together ooky decorations.
Yes, the iconic 12-foot Skelly is back for another year, but so are a range of pumpkins, a frightful headless horseman, some witches, and a range of Disney-themed decorations too.
So whether you're a dedicated horror hound or someone who prefers their Halloween to be lightly eerie, rather than all out terrifying, there's bound to be something for you here.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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