Want to know how to make FaceTime calls on Android? FaceTime has got a few new features thanks to iOS 15, one of them being the ability to add Android users to FaceTime calls.

In fact, almost anyone can now join a FaceTime call, as long as they have access to a device with a web browser. This is a real step forward for Apple, which has previously kept access to its video calling app exclusive to users with Apple devices.

Although understandable, keeping use of the app exclusive to people who have Apple devices isn’t ideal when so many people now use video call software as their main method of communication. Luckily, Apple has finally made Facetime available to use even if you don’t own an iPhone or other Apple device, putting FaceTime on par with other video calling apps such as Zoom or Google Meet.

Unfortunately, you still can’t set up a FaceTime call if you’re not on an Apple device just yet, but you can still join a call as a participant. Keep reading to find out how to make FaceTime calls on Android.

How to make FaceTime calls on Android

To join a FaceTime call on Android, you will need to have a meeting link shared with you on a messaging app such as WhatsApp or via text.

1. Find the meeting link that the host has shared with you.

2. Click the link to open FaceTime in your browser.

3. Enter your name and tap “Continue.”

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap "Join."

(Image credit: Future)

5. Wait for the host to connect you to the call. Once the host has added you, you’ll be able to chat face-to-face with the other participants.

(Image credit: Future)

How to invite Android users to FaceTime calls

1. Make sure your Apple OS is up to date. If you’re using an iPhone or iPad, you’ll need iOS 15.

2. Open the FaceTime app and click “Create Link.”

(Image credit: Future)

3. A menu will pop up allowing you to share the link through various apps. Tap one of the app icons to share the link with one of your contacts in that app. Alternatively, you can tap “copy link” and paste it into a message yourself.

(Image credit: Future)

4. To join your call, tap the name of the call in the list, then tap "join."

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

5. When someone (including those using an Android device) taps the link, they will be sent to a waiting room. Let the other participants join the call by tapping the check mark next to their name.

(Image credit: Future)