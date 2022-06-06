How to make a Genius Bar appointment at an Apple Store

If your Apple device needs some TLC, knowing how to make a Genius Bar appointment will get it the attention it deserves.

Whether you have an iPad Air, iPhone 13, or even the blisteringly expensive Mac Studio, things can still go wrong with Apple products from time to time. But fortunately, with Apple being known for its ease of use and great customer support, it's really simple to book an Apple Genius Bar appointment, and you can even book one right from your iPhone or iPad using the Apple Support app.

Even if your device isn't faulty, the Genius Bar service can help with all sorts of other things, from setting up a new product to recovering your Apple ID.

Want to know how to book an Apple Genius Bar appointment? Check out our simple guide below.

How to make a Genius Bar appointment on iPhone and iPad using the Apple Support app

Open the Apple Support app on an iOS or iPadOS device Tap the device you're having issues with Select your issue from the categories list Find the screwdriver icon and tap Find Authorized Locations Choose a store to visit Choose a date and time for your appointment

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

The easiest way to book a Genius Bar appointment is via an iOS or iPadOS device. When signed in to your Apple ID on one of these devices, booking an Apple Genius Bar appointment is really effortless, thanks to the ever-useful Apple Support app.

If you don't already have it installed, you need to download Apple Support (opens in new tab) from the App Store first.

1. Open the Apple Support app, then tap the device you're having issues with under My Devices.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Select your issue by tapping on the relevant categories. If your issue doesn't need a Genius Bar visit (certain software issues) you'll be given the option to speak to an agent by live chat or phone call, which you can select by tapping whichever method you'd prefer.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. If your issue requires a visit to a Genius Bar, you'll see an option to Bring in for Repair. This could be underneath other suggestions for things you may be able to do to try and fix the issue yourself first. To book a Genius Bar appointment, tap Find Authorized Locations underneath the screwdriver icon.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. You'll now see a list of your nearest Apple Stores with a Genius Bar. If your location is incorrect or if you'd prefer to search somewhere else, you can search by city or ZIP code in the search bar at the top. Once you've found your preferred store, tap the store's name to continue.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. On this page, you can choose your preferred appointment time and date, before tapping Reserve to confirm your appointment. Enter your phone number if you'd like to receive confirmation and updates by text. You'll now receive an email to confirm everything.

(Image credit: Apple)

How to book an Apple Genius Bar appointment via the Apple website

If your iPhone or iPad isn't working or you're on a Mac, the best way to book an Apple Genius Bar appointment is via Apple's support page. You can access this page through any web browser. You'll need to sign in with your Apple ID, so make sure you know your sign in credentials before going ahead.

1. Head to Apple's Get Support (opens in new tab) page, then click Sign in. Follow the instructions and sign in using your Apple ID.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Once you're signed in, click Choose a product to see a list of the devices linked to your Apple ID.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. You'll now see a list of the devices linked to your Apple ID. Click the device you're having issues with.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. In this section, choose what the issue is by clicking on the relevant categories. After choosing click Continue underneath "See your support options".

(Image credit: Apple)

5. For issues that don't necessarily require a visit to a Genius Bar (certain software issues), you'll be recommended to speak with an agent, either by live chat or by phone, which you can do by clicking on whichever method you'd prefer.

(Image credit: Apple)

6. For issues which warrant a Genius Bar visit, you'll see the option "Bring in for Repair". To book your Genius Bar appointment, click Find a location.

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Based on your location, you'll see a list of your nearest Apple Stores with a Genius Bar. If your location is incorrect or if you wish to visit a Genius Bar somewhere else, click the town/city name at the top of the page. Otherwise, click the name of the Apple Store you want to take your device to.

(Image credit: Apple)

8. You can schedule your visit to the Genius Bar by clicking the date and time you want. When you're done, click Continue, then click Reserve now to confirm. You'll receive an email confirmation of your Genius Bar appointment.

(Image credit: Apple)

